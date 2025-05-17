Crystal Palace stun Man City to win first FA Cup after Henderson controversy

Palace win the first major trophy in their history and qualify for next season’s Europa League after a shock victory at Wembley

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City (Eze 16’)

WEMBLEY – It had to be now. In 119 years, Crystal Palace have never known what it feels like for the stars to align to etch their name onto a trophy. It goes a little something like this – a magical, unthinkable miracle against a super-club, assisted by a Hand of God.

Dean Henderson, eagle-like, soars into life to save Omar Marmoush’s penalty. It is inexplicable that he is still on the pitch, surviving a VAR review for handling well outside his area to stop an onrushing Erling Haaland.

But so little of Palace’s greatest day made any sense. The pre-match tifo predicted: Wembley will shake and it will be beautiful. As they danced misty-eyed in the red and blue haze, it was not just beautiful but almost ethereal.

At full time, Eberechi Eze slunk to the floor. No one bellowed Glad All Over louder than Chris Richards. Joel Ward kissed the trophy and kissed goodbye to everything he has known for the last 13 years. Henderson dedicated victory to his late father, who he lost at the start of the season. Scarfs swirled and limbs were disembodied in some of the greatest scenes Wembley has ever seen.

They were still drinking in the bitter aftertaste of the pyros from Eze’s opener after 16 minutes of torrid endurance. At the time of the goal, Manchester City had boasted 88 per cent of the ball. Only Jean-Philippe Mateta did something with it, holding it up before sending Daniel Munoz away to lay it on for Eze’s first-time strike.

It is hard to recall an FA Cup final goal more against the run of play, set against a louder eruption from one end of Wembley. For City, that will only add to the sense of bruising injustice though they will be hard-pushed to elicit much sympathy from the neutrals.

There was no Oliver Glasner groove to match the Pardew party move, just both wrists circling frantically in the blue sky. From those highs, the penalty could have been crushing.

Bernardo Silva should never have been allowed to run for so long at Tyrick Mitchell. In fact the script should not have allowed for Palace to invite City on so incessantly full stop. And still, they defied all expectations of how it would end.

In another universe, it is obviously Haaland, not Marmoush, who takes the spot-kick. In that world, the more conventional tale is a spectacular farewell for Kevin De Bruyne, serenaded by the City fans but unable to sculpt one more masterpiece.

A more functional Palace carved out history blow by blow. Flashy Jeremy Doku footwork was stood up by Munoz. Marc Guehi took a shot to the face from Adam Wharton. Glasner was unrelenting in his determination to sit tight and let a first major trophy come to them.

Munoz almost had his moment, tearing into the stands after a goal eventually disallowed for hitting an offside Ismaila Sarr in the build-up. Either way these history-makers will go down in south London folklore.

None of this was inevitable or even remotely foreseeable. In November, Palace perched in the relegation zone, with Glasner on the brink.

The Premier League’s perennial mid-tablers have often been criticised for a lack of ambition but it was the passion and perseverance of Steve Parish that ensured Glasner stayed to do what no Crystal Palace manager has ever done. In Croydon, he will go down as their greatest of all time.

They could have settled for Steve Cooper, Graham Potter, Julen Lopetegui. Parish dared to dream bigger, luring his European champion from Frankfurt and never looking back. Asked if it was a good decision not to send Henderson off for the handball, Glasner raised a wry smile: “For us, yes.”

Nobody deserves it more. He is an immensely hard-working, intelligent, and imaginative coach whose own playing career was ended by a brain haemorrhage. Unsurprisingly, he is a great believer in luck – as Palace clung on by the tips of their fingers, the black Hugo Boss jumper which has become his good luck charm was thrown on too.

No wonder Palace fans can’t help falling in love with his team, a unit which on Saturday afternoon looked unbreakable but in truth will face a battering ram of interest this summer.

Having weathered the departure of Michael Olise, now commences the battle to keep hold of Eze, Marc Guehi, Mateta, Adam Wharton, and even Glasner, who is wanted by RB Leipzig.

It just had to be now. Perhaps it will be a generation before Palace are back here. No matter. Glasner’s men are immortal, every one of them cemented as legends.