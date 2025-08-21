Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad LIVE: Conference League play-off match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Selhurst Park will get its first taste of European action tonight as Crystal Palace host Norwegian side Fredrikstad in the Conference League play-off. This is the first of a two-legged tie, and if the Eagles come out on top, they will qualify for the competition’s league phase. They will have to do so without Eberechi Eze, though. Oliver Glasner has confirmed the winger will not take part in the match as he closes in on a move to Arsenal. He is expected to undergo a medical on Friday ahead of completing his transfer to north London.