49
44
16
34
33
35
2
8
4
46
29
1
26
13
9
30
20
5
24
37
32
40
23
25
3
22
18
14
43
11
38
48
31
10
39
15
Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad LIVE: Conference League play-off match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad LIVE: Conference League play-off match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2025-08-21Last Updated: 2025-08-21
332 Less than a minute


Selhurst Park will get its first taste of European action tonight as Crystal Palace host Norwegian side Fredrikstad in the Conference League play-off. This is the first of a two-legged tie, and if the Eagles come out on top, they will qualify for the competition’s league phase. They will have to do so without Eberechi Eze, though. Oliver Glasner has confirmed the winger will not take part in the match as he closes in on a move to Arsenal. He is expected to undergo a medical on Friday ahead of completing his transfer to north London.


Source link

2025-08-21Last Updated: 2025-08-21
332 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Tsygankov bid; Chelsea open Olise and Sesko talks; Man Utd told Neves price

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Tsygankov bid; Chelsea open Olise and Sesko talks; Man Utd told Neves price

2024-06-05
Remembering Joe Frazier – The Explosive Smokin’ Joe

Remembering Joe Frazier – The Explosive Smokin’ Joe

2021-03-05
Community Shield: Date, time and TV channel revealed for Man City vs Arsenal

Community Shield: Date, time and TV channel revealed for Man City vs Arsenal

2023-06-16
Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2024-03-17
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo