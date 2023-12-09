Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

In stark contrast to their opponents, Crystal Palace are absolutely floundering at the moment. The insipid Eagles have now won just one of their last eight league games after a dismal 2-0 home defeat by Bournemouth in midweek, a game that saw a frustrated home crowd turn on manager Roy Hodgson. The pressure continues to ramp up on the former England boss, who really needs his side to spring a surprise or two during a daunting fixture run to end 2023 but has had to drop Michael Olise today and is without Tyrick Mitchell.