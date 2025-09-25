Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
The showdown in south London is actually a meeting of the two teams still unbeaten in the Premier League after five games played so far this season.
That remains the only fixture Arne Slot’s side have failed to win in any competition this season, but they will come up against a Palace side who have become very hard to beat under Oliver Glasner.
With both teams in European action next week, one unbeaten run could fall as this fixture tends to provide a winner.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 27, 2025.
The match will take place at Selhurst Park.
Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm BST with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool team news
The Eagles are sweating on the fitness of summer signing Yeremy Pino after he was withdrawn at half-time against West Ham complaining of pain in his knee.
As a result, Alexander Isak is likely to lead the line unless Arne Slot opts for Cody Gakpo through the middle with Florian Wirtz out wide.
Suspended: Hugo Ekitike
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction
Liverpool haven’t been at their best so far this season and their 100 percent winning record is certainly under threat against a Palace side who are unbeaten in their last 17 games across all competitions.
This run from the Eagles includes results against Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.
However, all good things eventually come to an end. The Reds have developed a knack of grinding out results and we think that will continue at Selhurst Park.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Crystal Palace are unbeaten in the last two meetings against Liverpool – including the Community Shield victory last month – but haven’t beaten the Merseyside giants at home since November 2014.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match odds
Crystal Palace to win: 11/4
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
