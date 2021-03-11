D Smoke & SiR Perform “Let Go” And “Black Habits” | BET Awards 20

D Smoke & SiR serenade us with performances of “Let Go” and “Black Habits” during the BET Awards 2020! It was a whole family affair as their mother joined D Smoke for “Black Habits” #BETAwards20 #DSmoke #SiR

