D Smoke & SiR Perform “Let Go” And “Black Habits” | BET Awards 20



D Smoke & SiR serenade us with performances of “Let Go” and “Black Habits” during the BET Awards 2020! It was a whole family affair as their mother joined D Smoke for “Black Habits” #BETAwards20 #DSmoke #SiR

SUBSCRIBE to #BET NOW! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG

Download the BET NOW app for full episodes of your favorite BET shows and exclusive content!

Connect with BET
Web: http://www.BET.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BET
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BET
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BET
Google+: http://www.bet.us/gplusBET

Related Articles

UGO MESSAGE TO RITA AYEMIOMO TV AND STAR BOY

Watch! Blxckie Drops ‘Hold’ Visualiser

SC projects on HONDA Stunner || by Mr. Hazarika

[FREE] Takura Type Beat "OKAY" Afrobeat Instrumental || PROD. BY Yo Boi Dylan

© ZiFM Stereo 2021, Powered By  |  AB Comms Technical
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo