Dance Challenge Winners Announced for Scorpion Kings’ Live Show – The Scorpion Kings Live with Friends countdown is reaching fever pitch, and the excitement has been nothing short of electric. Over the past few weeks, hundreds of dancers from across the country brought their best moves to the Scorpion Kings Dance Challenge, hosted in collaboration with the iconic Soweto’s Finest, who are thrilled to announce the winners.

After weeks of entries flooding in on Instagram and TikTok, and unforgettable sessions at Soweto’s Finest Studio, hundreds of young dancers got to share the floor with their favourite stars. The judges have now chosen the four dancers who will truly make history alongside Soweto’s Finest. This, at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 29 August 2025.

Scorpion Kings Dance Challenge Winners

The winners of the Scorpion Kings Dance Challenge are; @london_jaivy.rsa, @keaaa.k_, @its.justt.thato_32 and @xvxtravis.

These incredible talents will join Soweto’s Finest Dance Crew in what promises to be one of the most iconic live Amapiano performances ever staged, as #KingsWillRise and tens of thousands of fans gather to witness DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small take over Loftus in true Scorpion Kings style.

Amapiano leading artists Young Stunna and Uncool MC came through to the Soweto’s Finest Dance Studio to join the challenge. DJ Maphorisa himself also couldn’t resist stepping into the circle and vibing with the kids and crews at the studio last month. Their presence made the sessions unforgettable and further cemented the connection between the music and the movement.

Tom London, founder of Soweto’s Finest Comments

“We were truly blown away by the level of talent and passion we saw. Not just from the winners! From everyone who entered and came through to the studio. Picking four winners out of hundreds of incredible dancers was one of the hardest things we’ve done.

We want to thank everyone who took part in the #SKDanceChallenge. For showing their love to the Scorpion Kings and to the Amapiano culture. Keep dancing, keep posting, and keep showing your excitement. There are still prizes to be won. We can’t wait to see you all at Loftus on the 29th of August.”

Scorpion Kings Live with Friends

The Scorpion Kings Dance Challenge may have crowned its winners, but the rhythm doesn’t stop here. Fans are encouraged to keep dancing, keep sharing their moves online! Show the world why Amapiano remains one of the most vibrant and unifying forces in music today.

We’ll see you on 29 August 2025 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium – a night where history will be made.

Tickets to Scorpion Kings Live with Friends are available now at Webtickets.

Follow @sowetosfinest, @sowetosfinestdancestudio, and @scorpionkingslive for updates.