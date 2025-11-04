David Whitehead revival gathers pace

STAFF WRITER

Textile giant David Whitehead Textiles Limited (DWTL) is fast reclaiming its place as a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s industrial revival, now producing about two million metres of fabric per month and resuming exports to regional markets — a milestone in the country’s reindustrialisation drive.

The company’s steady comeback signals renewed momentum in Zimbabwe’s efforts to rebuild its manufacturing base and restore the once-vibrant textile value chain — from cotton farming to finished garments — under the Government’s broader industrialisation and import substitution strategy.

This progress was revealed during a tour of the Kadoma-based plant by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce over the weekend, part of its oversight visits to assess resurgent industries. The committee also inspected David Whitehead’s spinning and weaving factory in Chegutu.

ETG Group chief operations manager Mr Rodreck Musiyiwa, whose company is spearheading DWTL’s revitalisation, said production had ramped up significantly, with exports of cotton yarn already underway.

“We are happy that we can now produce as much as two million metres of fabric a month,” he said. “It’s a considerable amount of fabric going into the market, and we’ve just started exporting. We are currently sending part of our yarn to Botswana.”

Cotton yarn — spun from the soft, absorbent fibres of the cotton plant — is prized for its durability, breathability and versatility, making it ideal for clothing, towels, and home furnishings.

Mr Musiyiwa said the revival of David Whitehead was not only restoring local textile manufacturing but also driving import substitution and job creation.

“The textile industry had collapsed, and we want it to be alive again. David Whitehead is one of the many industries we must bring back,” he said.

“We are now a fully integrated company — from supporting cotton farmers in the field to producing finished fabric — and we’re employing a significant number of people, contributing to community upliftment.”

Industry and Commerce Committee chairperson Clemence Chiduwa said the company’s progress mirrored President Mnangagwa’s vision of industrialisation, empowerment and value chain development.

“This is a ticket for empowerment — where incomes go directly to people’s pockets.

If we promote the cotton value chain, we create jobs, boost exports, and build resilience.

What we are witnessing here is massive investment aligned with the country’s industrialisation agenda, and as a Committee, we fully support it.”

He added that the Committee would continue monitoring developments across the textile and cotton industries to inform policy recommendations that sustain growth and competitiveness.

The revival of David Whitehead Textiles has been made possible through a US$20 million investment by Agro-Value Chain Zimbabwe (AVCZ), a local agricultural consortium. The company has installed state-of-the-art textile manufacturing equipment, restoring operations to near full capacity.

AVCZ is a subsidiary of the Indian-owned ETG Parrogate Group, which has major investments in Zimbabwe and across the African continent.