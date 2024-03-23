Davido, Lila Iké Team Up With Billboard, Honda Stage For ‘Flex My Soul’

Billboard and Honda’s music platform, Honda Stage, have unveiled a new collaboration titled Flex My Soul featuring Nigerian artist Davido and Jamaican artist Lila Iké.

Released on Friday (March 22), the song marks the fifth anniversary of the Honda Stage music platform, a joint effort by Billboard and Honda to offer unique, behind-the-scenes storytelling that honors the journeys of both emerging and established musicians. Through the Honda Stage partnership, artists gain a special opportunity to share their narratives and connect deeply with fans via documentary-style videos.

Flex My Soul, the latest creation from this collaboration, embodies themes of living in the present, pursuing dreams, and recognizing life’s blessings.

Lila Iké expressed her connection to the song’s message, emphasizing its celebration of happiness, dream-chasing, and maintaining a positive outlook while enjoying life’s moments with loved ones. “The first time I heard this song and heard what Davido was saying, I was inspired to speak on the topic,” Iké shared.

“To me, the song speaks about being happy, living your dream, and staying positive while celebrating life with people you care about. I decided to continue on that wavelength of feeling blessed, driven, and in a celebratory spirit for all the blessings that have been manifesting in my life.”

The Honda Stage initiative is known for spotlighting artists on the cusp of international fame, sharing their distinctive stories of ambition and perseverance in the music industry. It has featured artists such as Toast singer Koffee, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha, Normani, and others, all of whom have shared their unique paths to success.

Dana Droppo, Billboard’s Chief Brand Officer, expressed enthusiasm for the ongoing partnership with Honda. “Together, we’ve pioneered new avenues of creativity to drive innovative content that resonates with music audiences worldwide,” Droppo said.

Lila Iké also recently announced that her debut album is on the way. According to her, the first single, featuring R&B singer H.E.R., will be released in April.

“The first single is lined up. Lila Iké and H.E.R, first single on me album. Look out fi it as soon as April step in,” she teased recently on the Ron Muschett Morning Show.

In 2020, Lila released her debut EP, The ExPerience under In.Digg.Nation Collective/RCA Records. The project featured songs such as Where I’m Coming From, Solitude, Stars Align, and I Spy.

She has since followed up with tracks like Batty Rider Shorts (2021), True Love (2022), Wanted (2022), Dinero (2022), and Good & Great (2023), along with guest appearances on Greatest Gift (2023) with Jorja Smith, Outside (2023) with Sammy I, Never Leave (2021) with WSTRN.

Iké was nominated for Best Reggae Act at the 2020 British MOBO Awards and was awarded Female Reggae Artist of the Year at the 2023 Caribbean Music Awards.