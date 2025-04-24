Davido makes waves with ‘5IVE’ – Global Afrobeats icon Davido makes waves once again with the release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, ‘5IVE’. The 17-track project is an electrifying fusion of sounds, featuring some of the biggest names in music and culture, cementing Davido’s reputation as one of the most influential and multi-faceted artists of his generation.

At the heart of the album is the standout track, “Offa Me” featuring Grammy-winning artist Victoria Monét. The upbeat, genre-blending track – produced by haitian DJ and record producer – Michael Brun, showcases an undeniable chemistry between the two artists, blending Afrobeats, R&B, and soul into a seamless groove. The accompanying music video, directed by KLVDR, premieres today, shot in Los Angeles, highlighting a stunning visual narrative and an infectious dance performed by Victoria Monét and Davido.

Speaking of the track, Davido shared “Offa Me came together so naturally – pure energy, pure music. Victoria is such an incredible artist, and our sounds blended in a way that felt effortless. It’s that perfect mix of both our worlds, something sexy but still makes you move.”

‘5IVE’ is a culturally fluid album that explores a range of sounds, from high-energy Afrobeats to smooth R&B, Reggaeton, and Dancehall. Davido continues to push creative boundaries, tapping into his global appeal while staying true to his African roots. The album boasts an impressive lineup of features, including Chris Brown, Becky G, Omah Lay, Odumodublvck, Shenseea, Tayc, Dadju, YG Marley, South Africa’s Musa Keys, and more.

Speaking on the album, Davido went on to share “This ‘5ive’ album? Man, it means everything to me. It’s more than just a number – it’s a statement of where I stand, five albums in. Getting to work with artists that I love and respect from all over the world on this project was a blessing. Different sounds, different cultures, but one vibe! This one right here shows my growth, my journey, and where I am now in my life and my artistry”.

Following the massive success of his 2023 smash hit “Unavailable” with Musa Keys, Davido builds upon his signature sound, crafting an album that speaks to multiple audiences worldwide. His long-time collaborator and friend Chris Brown also joins him on “Titanium” continuing their streak of notable collaborations, which previously earned them a Grammy nomination for their 2023 hit “Sensational”.

To commemorate the release of ‘5ive’, this month Davido set off on a 5-stop underplay run, hitting five major cities – Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Paris, and London – offering fans an up-close and personal experience with him as he debuted tracks from the new album – in an exclusive live setting. Throughout the run, David was joined by ‘5ive’ album collaborators Victoria Monet, Shenseea, 450 and YG Marley who made guest appearances during his north American stops.

Last week saw Davido land in the UK where he performed an intimate show for fans at London’s Exhibition on the eve of album release – and team up with leading cultural platform Cultur.FM for an immersive, exclusive ‘5ive’ listening event where fans, influencers, celebrity friends and partners were in attendance.

Tracklist for ‘5IVE’

“Five” By Alhanislam Anything Be There Still CFMF (Can’t Feel My Face) 10 Kilo Offa Me ft. Victoria Monét Don’t Know R&B ft. 450 & Shenseea Awuke ft. YG Marley Holy Water ft. Musa Keys & Victony Nuttin Dey Titanium ft. Chris Brown Lately Tek ft. Becky G FUNDS ft. Odumodublvck & Chike Lover Boy ft. Tayc & Dadju With You ft. Omah Lay

‘5IVE’ is not just an album! It’s a celebration of music as a binding agent. With chart-topping collaborations and a blend of infectious beats, Davido is once again proving why he remains at the top of the game.

Stream/Buy ‘5ive’ HERE

