Davis Cup Finals 2024: Final 8 schedule, start time, teams, TV channel and odds today
Italy are the defending champions and favourites, led by world number Jannik Sinner after his dominant march to the ATP Finals title, while there is plenty of depth to the United States side.
Australia were beaten finalists in 2022 and 2023, and now make another bid to end their 21-year wait for Davis Cup success.
Davis Cup 2024 dates and venue
The Davis Cup Finals began on Tuesday November 19, 2024 and run through to the final on Sunday, November 24.
Malaga is hosting the action, with all matches being played on indoor hard-courts at the Martin Carpena Arena.
Rafael Nadal’s career has come to an end
Getty Images for ITF
How to watch the Davis Cup 2024
TV channel and live stream: The Davis Cup Finals will be shown live on the Tennis Channel, which costs £2.49 a month in the UK after a seven-day free trial.
The final on Sunday will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button.
Netherlands 2-1 Spain (4pm)
United States vs Australia (9am)
Netherlands vs Germany/Canada
United States/Australia vs Italy/Argentina
Italy are the defending Davis Cup champions
AFP via Getty Images
Netherlands: Tallon Griekspoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong, Wesley Koolhof
Spain: Carlos Alcaraz, Pedro Martinez, Roberto Bautista Agut, Rafael Nadal, Marcel Granollers
Germany: Jan-Lennard Struff, Daniel Altmaier, Yannick Hanfmann, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Putz
Canada: Denis Shapovalov, Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau, Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil
United States: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Rajeev Ram, Austin Krajicek
Australia: Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Max Purcell, Matthew Ebden
Italy: Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, Simone Bolelli, Andrea Vavassori
Argentina: Sebastian Baez, Francisco Cerundolo, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Andres Molteni, Maximo Gonzalez
Unlike the best-of-five ties in the groups, it is best-of-three at the Davis Cup Finals.
The two singles matches will be played first, with a doubles match then deciding the tie if necessary. All matches are best-of-three sets.
Odds via Betfair. Subject to change.
