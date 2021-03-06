Daytona 2021 AMA Supercross Live Stream Reddit Free Online

AMA Supercross Live Stream: Cooper Webb swept the Orlando events and closed the gap on championship leader Ken Roczen to six points with nine of 17 races remaining on the schedule.

Webb and Roczen (who swept three rounds in Indianapolis) have won the past six races after Justin Barcia and defending series champion Eli Tomac opened the season with victories.

After notching back-to-back victories for the third time in his career, Webb, the 2019 champion, is trying to win three in a row for the first time.

Roczen, who is seeking his first title, has eight consecutive top-fives, one short of tying the 450 records that he set in the 2019 season.

Feld Entertainment has released the first, full 17-round 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule. Adam Cianciarulo should be ready to go. Cianciarulo’s rookie year was a mixed bag. He had three podiums and finished outside of the top-five four times in the seven rounds before an injury ended his campaign.

Cianciarulo is coming off a runner-up finish in the 450 Nationals, so he has found consistency on a big bike. Now, he has to carry that over into the stadiums. He could be a title contender this year—no doubt about that.

Watch AMA Supercross Live Stream Reddit 2021 Free

How to Watch a big AMA Supercross 2021 match for today night live stream Free on Reddit. 2021 Supercross Telecast Schedule: NBC Sports will present all 17 stops of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series, highlighted by live coverage of all Supercross heats, Last Chance qualifiers, and main events across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports official portal, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock Premium.

Watch AMA Supercross 2021 Live Stream Reddit Free

The Daytona Supercross in 1974 is considered the first points race in series history, and the 48th running of the historic event Saturday will mark the 700th round of Supercross 450 class racing. Tomac has won four of the past five rounds at Daytona (’16-17, ’19-20), leaving him one behind all-time winner Ricky Carmichael.

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Live Streaming Telecast Schedule

Saturday, January 16 Houston NBCSN 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, January 19 Houston NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, January 23 Houston NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Saturday, January 30 Indianapolis NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Sunday, January 31 Indianapolis NBC** 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, February 2 Indianapolis NBCSN* 11 p.m. ET Saturday, February 6 Indianapolis NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Saturday, February 13 Orlando NBCSN 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, February 20 Orlando NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, March 6 Daytona NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, March 13 Arlington NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 16 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 10 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 13 Atlanta NBCSN* 10 p.m. ET Saturday, April 17 Atlanta NBCSN* 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 24 Salt Lake City NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, May 1 Salt Lake City NBCSN 10 p.m. ET Sunday, May 2 Salt Lake City NBC** 1:30 p.m. ET

This impacted the three Glendale rounds initially scheduled for February 20, 23, and 27 (rounds seven, eight, and nine initially). With those three events canceled in Glendale, the seventh, eighth, and ninth rounds were indeed moved. Now, round seven and eight will be held in Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium on February 13 and 20. This stadium hosted 13 450SX Class races and 11 250SX Class races from 1983 through 2007.

AMA Supercross 2021: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Reddit

The ninth round will become the 51st Daytona Supercross on March 6 at Daytona International Speedway. As planned, rounds 10, 11, and 12 will be in Arlington, Texas, in AT&T Stadium before rounds 13, 14, and 15 will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia.

Yes, Atlanta Motor Speedway, not the NFL’s Mercedes-Benz stadium downtown. The 16th and 17th rounds will both take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Both the 250SX East Region and 250SX West Region will feature nine rounds per championship and the only East/West Showdown will be the finale in SLC.

Matchup

Tickets are currently on sale for the first six rounds in Houston and Indianapolis. Additional on-sale ticket information will be forthcoming and fans can stay up to date by visiting SupercrossLIVE official website.

FanFest is currently scheduled to take place in Houston, Orlando, Arlington, Atlanta and Salt Lake City as these venues provide adequate space to feature the race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus authentic Supercross and racer merchandise sold via contactless shopping.

Matchups to Watch

Rocky Mountain ATV MC will once again host the ultimate Monster Energy Supercross fantasy challenge.

Throughout the season, Rocky Mountain ATV MC will be giving away over $100,000 in prizes, including a customized 2021 KTM 450 SXF Factory Edition or KTM 250SX with custom suspension,

Dunlop tires for a year, $2,500 spending spree at Rocky Mountain ATV MC and more. Fans can sign up for free at RMfantasySX.com.

Watch on TV

Race Supercoss Live: Saturday, 6 PM ET., News 5

Main Race: Saturday, NBCSN.

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya (sidelines)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch AMA Supercross for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through NBC on the mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch AMA Supercross each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Prerace: 4:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 8:15 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postrace: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

How AMA Supercross 2021 got here

Supercross has implemented enhanced health measures to help ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to today’s live experience. Seating capacity will be reduced at each stadium with a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance.

AMA Supercross Prediction

More information about each stadium’s safety protocols can be found on their individual websites – NRG Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, Camping World Stadium, AT&T Stadium, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Rice-Eccles Stadium. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests age 2 and older must wear a face covering except when actively eating and drinking – local venue rules also apply. View more information about Monster Energy Supercross’ Fan Wellness.

It’s time for the 17-round 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series to get underway, and with it, predictions for the season. With 16 factory-backed racers, it’s going to be very difficult to get into the top-ten, let alone the top-five—with three notable exceptions. Let’s break it down:

Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen dominated 2020. The trio took 35 of 51 possible podium finishes last year—that is a staggering collective performance. This happened with Webb dogged by injury and Roczen by illness. Webb is recovered, and Roczen has gotten rest. Tomac will be eager to repeat. Another rider might crack the dominance of these three top dogs, but it’s not going to be easy. They will be your opening round podium picks, if you’re playing it safe. Next, we can look at the contenders.

Supercross Live Stream 2021 Online

TV coverage of Round 9 will be shown at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

Final Thought

Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, and Zach Osborne represent the next tier. They grabbed 12 podiums between them, which means just six riders were responsible for 47 of 51 podiums. That’s a virtual shutout of everyone else. 2020 looks promising for all three riders. Osborne is coming off a 450 National Motocross Championship, and he won the final 2020 Supercross round at Salt Lake City.

Barcia has moved from Yamaha to GasGas, and he starts the year strong—he has won the opening round two years running. Anderson is always fast and a threat, as he had 13 top-five finishes in 17 rounds. Now, we can start thinking about the could-be crowd.