DC Celebrates 80th Anniversary With Believe in Wonder Event

Wonder Woman is celebrating the 80th anniversary of her first comics appearance this year. DC is commemorating this Wonder Woman milestone in partnership with Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences and WarnerMedia, by launching a global, multi-month campaign and will begin Monday, March 8, a.k.a. International Women’s Day, and culminate in a global celebration on October 21, Wonder Woman Day. The anniversary event for the lasso-wielding superhero will be called “Believe in Wonder,” and will span across video, comics, books, fashion, and more, and include several famous names and creators who have their own longtime affiliations with Diana of Themyscira.

Fans will have a chance to check out a fun “retro-remix” of the iconic opening credits of the Wonder Woman TV series featuring Gal Gadot performing Lynda Carter‘s classic spin, as well as Wonder Woman-inspired fashion collections from designers like Camilla and Azede Jean-Pierre in addition to an activewear line from Venus Williams, which is available now. WarnerMedia will also be producing videos that highlight 80 real “Women of Wonder,” from journalists to cultural figures to influencers and more who — like Wonder Woman — are advancing representation in their chosen fields and showing the world what everyday superheroes can be.

In other exciting content news, DC confirmed that it would be exclusively making several comics issues, including All-Star Comics #8 (Wonder Woman’s first-ever comics appearance), Sensation Comics #1 and Wonder Woman #1 (1942), available for free to read on the DC Universe Infinite site. Additionally, the Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Spectacular, announced today, will be offered as a collectible keepsake when it is released this October 21 (see the cover below).

For those fans who want to dive back into some of their favorite Wonder Woman moments on-screen, HBO Max will have 2017’s Wonder Woman as well as every episode of the 1975 TV series available to view this month. It’s a good place to refresh your memory about Diana’s journey prior to Wonder Woman 1984, which releases digitally on March 16 in the U.S. and follows with 4K, Blu-ray and DVD releases on March 30.

Check out the additional content and experiences DC will be offering as part of the “Believe in Wonder” event:

DC UNIVERSE INFINITE : New Wonder Woman selections will be made available to read for free each month along with curated collections celebrating essential stories through the decades. And keep an eye on the DC Community Book Club for some upcoming Wonder Woman offerings and epic conversations with fellow fans!

DC Shop: Get your exclusive "Believe in Wonder" Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary T-shirt here.

Digital Stories : Fans of all ages can enjoy listening to four brand new You Choose Wonder Woman Stories from Capstone available via Google Assistant here today! Google users can also say “Hey Google, talk to Wonder Woman Stories” or “Talk to You Choose Wonder Woman Stories” to pull it up on their device. Additionally, Serial Box will release their Wonder Woman: Heartless serialized story exclusively via the Serial Box app. That story is available for pre-order now and will be released on March 25. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will offer the feature film Wonder Woman 1984 on Digital HD on March 16 in the U.S., and then on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 30. In addition, the animated feature Justice Society: World War II will be available on Digital on April 27 and on 4K and Blu-ray on May 11. Throughout March, Wonder Woman 1984 will also release digitally across international territories. HBO Max : Wonder Woman (2017) starring Gal Gadot and every episode of the Wonder Woman television series starring Lynda Carter are available this month on HBO Max. Warner Bros. Games will recognize Wonder Woman’s anniversary all year long via special promotions and activations in its popular ongoing game titles like DC Universe Online, Injustice 2, and DC Legends. Additionally, Nintendo will join the celebration on June 4, 2021, when it releases DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power , a brand-new title for the Nintendo Switch system starring Wonder Woman in a lead role alongside Batgirl and Supergirl as they try to protect Metropolis from a fearsome group of foes. DC Wonder Woman Virtual Run (5K or 10K) from Rugged Races in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products will return for a second year after record-breaking participation in 2020. Families and individuals will find that the virtual run is a great way to get moving and bring some of Wonder Woman’s unconquerable warrior spirit into their lives. Runs open for registration in July. More information is available at dcwonderwomanrun.com.



There’s also a handful of international activities taking place as part of the “Believe in Wonder” event, including:

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is set to host Women of Warner . Taking place on March 8 from 6-10 p.m., guests are in for a spectacular celebration of International Women’s Day. Warner Bros. World will introduce the “Wonder Woman Exhibit” in Treasures of Hollywood at the Warner Bros. Plaza. Running until May 18, the “Wonder Woman Exhibit” will feature the Wonder Woman costume as worn by Gal Gadot and Steve Trevor’s costume as worn by Chris Pine , among many other original items from the Warner Bros. Pictures film, Wonder Woman.

Warner Bros. Mexico recently launched an exclusive new Wonder Woman 80th-branded collection in C&A stores, featuring fashionable apparel for the entire family.

Warner Bros. UK will have Wonder Woman 1984 available to own digitally on March 8 and available for purchase on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD from March 22.

Finally, DC will be celebrating Wonder Woman’s 80th anniversary with an assortment of comics and original graphic novels for readers of all ages who love this amazing Amazon:

Nubia: Real One – Available now, this young adult graphic novel celebrates the heroism of Wonder Woman in a reimagining of the story of her twin sister, Nubia. Originally created for the comics in 1973 (Wonder Woman #204), this YA version, written by celebrated author L.L. McKinney features art by Robyn Smith and takes readers on Nubia’s heroic journey against the backdrop of modern-day racism and inequality.

– Available now, this young adult graphic novel celebrates the heroism of Wonder Woman in a reimagining of the story of her twin sister, Nubia. Originally created for the comics in 1973 (Wonder Woman #204), this YA version, written by celebrated author features art by and takes readers on Nubia’s heroic journey against the backdrop of modern-day racism and inequality. Wonderful Women of History – Available September 28, 2021, this young adult graphic novel continues DC’s rich legacy of celebrating inspirational figures throughout history and hearkens back to the original “Wonder Woman of History” feature series that ran in the back of issues of Sensation Comics and Wonder Woman from 1942-1954. Presented in a graphic novel style, the anthology profiles women from all walks of life who are inspiring young readers today to be the leaders of tomorrow who learn, build and dream.

– Available September 28, 2021, this young adult graphic novel continues DC’s rich legacy of celebrating inspirational figures throughout history and hearkens back to the original “Wonder Woman of History” feature series that ran in the back of issues of Sensation Comics and Wonder Woman from 1942-1954. Presented in a graphic novel style, the anthology profiles women from all walks of life who are inspiring young readers today to be the leaders of tomorrow who learn, build and dream. S ensational Wonder Woman Vol. 1 – Available in comic book stores, book retailers and on digital platforms on October 5, this book collects the first six issues of an anthology of self-contained Wonder Woman stories from some of the industry’s most popular writers and artists.

– Available in comic book stores, book retailers and on digital platforms on October 5, this book collects the first six issues of an anthology of self-contained Wonder Woman stories from some of the industry’s most popular writers and artists. Wonder Woman Earth One Vol. 3 – Available at comic book stores, book stores and on participating digital platforms, Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol. 3 is the epic conclusion to the New York Times bestselling original graphic novel series from the acclaimed team of writer Grant Morrison and artist Yanick Paquette.

