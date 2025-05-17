Dean Huijsen: Real Madrid beat Premier League hopefuls to Bournemouth centre-back’s signature

Huijsen has gained a reputation as a quality defender and hard tackler with a penchant for ball carrying and distribution. Upon arrival in Madrid, he will join ranks with world-class defenders in Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy. He may also link up with Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, reported to be close to joining Los Blancos after it was confirmed he would leave Liverpool this summer once his contract expires.