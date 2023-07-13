Arsenal: Jorginho makes Declan Rice transfer delay admission as fans grow frustrated

Standard Sport understands the Gunners have agreed deals for both, with the West Ham captain arriving for a club-record-smashing £105million and the Ajax defender joining him for around £35m, taking the summer spending beyond £200m.

Both deals were agreed well over a week ago and the players have undergone medicals, yet no official announcement has been made.

This has left Arsenal fans frustrated and Jorginho has not helped matters in a recent question-and-answer session with fans.

Jorginho was using social media app The Residency, which allows fans to speak to footballers, and was asked about the two deals.

“Jorginho, when are Rice and Timber joining?” one fan posed, to which Jorginho replied: “Good question. No idea”, along with three laughing emojis.

Arsenal are currently in Germany for the start of their pre-season tour, and play Nurnberg on Thursday in a game which should see Kai Havertz handed his debut.