Declan Rice gives Arsenal the steel to dethrone Man City – they have to be London’s team of 2023

In terms of their results, it was undoubtedly an annus horribilis. At the time of writing, they rank in the bottom three of clubs to have been in the Premier League for the entirety of 2023 on a points-per-game basis; their coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is under pressure, in spite of last night’s Carabao Cup penalty shootout heroics which took them one step closer to Wembley; and January promises further turnover: more expensive new signings and, perhaps, more academy players on the scrapheap.