Declan Rice: Arsenal delivered Premier League title race statement with hard-fought win at Crystal Palace

The Gunners had to close out the final 23 minutes at Selhurst Park a man down after Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off for two bookable offences, the first for time-wasting before an innocuous challenge on Jordan Ayew.

Arsenal withstood wave after wave of Palace pressure to hold on, with Martin Odegaard’s 53rd-minute penalty making it two wins from two at the start of the season.

“When you’re on that pitch and you look up at the clock and you’ve got 20 minutes to go against this young and athletic Crystal Palace side, you know it’s going to be tough,” Rice told Sky Sports afterwards.

“But these are the places you’ve got to come if you want to win Premier Leagues and be up there at the end of the season. These are the places you’ve got to come to show character, and grind out the three points. I thought we thoroughly deserved it in the end.

“It was a massive relief to get through those 20 minutes, we know what Selhurst Park is like.”

Rice, though, remains level-headed about Arsenal’s title prospects but says he is loving the challenge of raising his game following a £105million summer transfer from West Ham.

“We can’t get carried away, we’re only two games in,” the England midfielder said.

“It’s about momentum, taking each game as it comes, coming to places like Palace and getting three points. We’ve got a tough schedule coming up after September. We’re going to be ready for it.

“Last year there was big pressure on Arsenal to win the Premier League and that’s why I signed. I believe in the vision, I believe in the manager, I believe in the team, how young and hungry we all are. Manchester City are the best team in the world at the minute and they’re tough to stop but it’s a great challenge ahead. Let’s keep fighting, keep pushing and take each game as it comes.

“I was on the way to game tonight and I just thought, ‘Go out there and have it tonight, just go out there and try to put on a show’. Even in the warm-up I just felt an energy to try to go out and perform, I was really up for it to be honest.

“Only two games in obviously, there’s so much talk about the price tag and I want to keep proving people wrong, proving I can play at the top, and keep putting in top performances. I keep my feet on the ground, keep listening to people around me and keep pushing.”