Why Declan Rice is England’s most important player at Euro 2024

VELTINS-ARENA — There are jewels in England’s attack and you may fight amongst yourselves as to which is your favourite or who you believe is the most capable. Pick amongst the players named best in the leagues of Spain and England and the top goalscorer in Europe.

But if England are going to go deep at Euro 2024, going to beat one of those nations who we worry we may never beat again, then I’d wager that none of those three, nor Bukayo Saka, will be Gareth Southgate’s most important player in Germany. For that honour, only Declan Rice need apply.

We have been working towards this point for a while. Of all the myriad arguments that littered the buildup to this tournament, most of which focused upon England’s central midfield depth and composition, on one point all could agree: it’s Rice plus one. That one is now Trent Alexander-Arnold, for better or worse or whatever else you think.

Gelsenkirchen is an industrial, earthy, slightly-too-functional city; England brought the same strengths and weaknesses. They grabbed a lead and then sat on it, rarely threatened to the point of total panic but certainly never as comfortable as those who travelled here over land and sea would like. As ever, we have to assume that this is either by design or ingrained habit.

The similarities with the opening game of Euro 2020 were impossible to ignore. The scoreline – 1-0. The missing Harry Maguire forcing a central defensive reshuffle – this time Marc Guehi, then Tyrone Mings. The low number of shots – then eight and this time six. The absent Luke Shaw, forcing Kieran Trippier to left-back. The inevitable sense of angst that England didn’t blow the opposition away? Almost certainly.

It worked then as it works now, because Rice is exceptional in almost every way. He does so many things well: the tackling, the upper body strength, the short-range passing, the turning into space, the over-exaggerated clapping that conveys just how happy he is with each of his teammates.

But more than all of that, it is Rice’s positional sense that shines through. His ability to read the game, to spot not only where he needs to be but precisely when, so as not to waste a sprint or a slide tackle, was unsurpassed on Sunday evening. He must be intensely infuriating to play against and a complete pleasure to play with.

That mattered in Gelsenkirchen particularly because of England’s uncertainties. Guehi was assured in central defence, but that task was made easier by Rice’s presence in front of him. There’s always a man to receive a pass, always a mate to cover for you if you get stuck. Guehi was almost faultless, but individual consistency is usually a team effort.

Which brings us to Alexander-Arnold, whose fate already feels like England’s bellwether at this European Championship. His ardent fans – Jude Bellingham amongst them – will claim that he was marvellous; his critics will point to losses of possession and the occasional sense that he wasn’t sure where to roam next. If England fail to make the last four of this tournament and Alexander-Arnold remains in the team, this is the Southgate decision that will get the most scrutiny.

Two things are certain: 1) it would have been nice if Alexander-Arnold had been fit to play this role more often for England, and 2) his attempts to learn on the job and become England’s passing central midfielder, their Toni Kroos, will be made far easier with Rice next to him. Alexander-Arnold is a supreme footballer, but he is at his best when asked to concentrate on one or two things rather than four. Rice can take some of the work. Take the ball, pass the ball.

It is not ideal for England to be doing this on the hoof. Major nations are supposed to arrive at major tournaments fully formed, but that is destined to never be our fate. This is the fourth youngest squad of the 24 in Germany and must grow and learn without defeat – that creates pressure.

Neither did England play the football its public demands, a whirl of attacking midfielders and carefree forays into the final third (but also, we must not concede goals). Suffering against Serbia is not an enjoyable pursuit, given the opponents that must – hopefully – come between now and mid-July. Moaning about England winning is the new national participation sport, but it’s more fun than doing it when they don’t.

But if this is a work in progress, an extended exercise in hiding the cracks, England have a master in at least one defensive role. Rice always had the potential to do this, like this, but to carry on surging forward, literally and metaphorically, while England pile more load upon his back, is deeply impressive. He is that most special of teammate and midfield partner, a player who makes everything easier for everyone around him.