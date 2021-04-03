Dee Koala Bags New Distribution Deal With American Distributor ‘Empire’. Dee Koala is one of South Africa’s most consistent rappers. The award winning rapper has shown what she can do through through her solo music and her features on Yanga Chief’s Utatakho and 031 Choppa’s User.

The Whuzet? rapper recently took to twitter to share that she has bagged a new distribution deal with American distribution company EMPIRE. The distributor has distributed music for the likes of Saba, Rich The Kid, Benny The Butcher, and Anderson .Paak.

Dee announced the news by also announcing that her new single featuring Blxckie and K.Keed will be dropping on the 9th of April 2021. Her tweet read, “My single ‘Spazz’ featuring Blxckie & K.Keed will be released on the 9th of April under my entity Dee Koala (Pty) Ltd, through my new distribution deal with EMPIRE“.

The rapper has kicked off 2021 on an amazing note after ending 2020 off with the Best Female Award from the SA Hip Hop Awards for her debut album 4 The Khaltsha. She also celebrated the Utatakho remix achieving Gold Status.

Dee Koala bagged herself an amazing collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger for their Tommy Jeans 2021 Spring Collection that was launched globally. She also scored herself a sync deal with Orijin alcohol brand for her single 4 The Khaltsha. The track will be featured on the brand’s new television advert. Also making it to GQ Magazine, she is on her way up and nothing can stop her.

The young independent rapper has more upcoming music with Blxckie and Indigo Stella and also teased an amapiano track that she laid some vocals on.

She has not announced if she will be releasing another album after the success of her debut 4 The Khaltsha in 2019. Only time will tell if we’ll get a project from Dee Koala!