Defender Paints appoints Baba Rah brand ambassador – Tell Zimbabwe

Talented musician and theatre artist

Ngoni Chinovava popularly known as Baba Raah in the entertainment industry

recently clinched a land mark deal with Masvingo based paint producing company,

Defender Paints.

The company which has been operating

for more than six years roped in Baba Raah on an ambassadorial role to increase

its visibility and their presence in the painting business.

Defender Paints manager, Samson Shonhai

said they decided to partner Baba Raah considering his great influence and

popularity in Masvingo and also with the hope that his artistic skills will

help the company improve its brand awareness.

The company has been tactful and is on

a mission to expand. The manager says that appointing Baba Raah as their brand

ambassador was a marketing strategy that was beneficiary to both sides.

“We have decided to work with Baba Rah

because of his talent and creativity, like any other company our goal is to grow

and we are prepared to join venture with anything that will get us there,” said

Shonhai.

In an interview with TellZim News, Baba

Raah said he was elated to have clinched a deal with Defender Paints which he

said was going to benefit him in his arts career.

“It’s quite a good deal and if it was

not for the lockdown delays, we would have been somewhere by now, it is also a

survival strategy and a huge platform to showcase the power of music and art in

the development of society and businesses,” said Baba Raah.

Baba Raah is enjoying a purple patch in

his career and has been involved many projects which have received national and

global recognition.

He featured as one of the lead actors

in the award winning Gonarezhou movie which won the Best First Feature

Narrative at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival in Los Angeles last year.