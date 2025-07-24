Dell Corcetti Woos The Ladies With ‘Want You’

Fusion rapper Dell Corcetti is ecstatic at the buzz around his latest single, Want You, which was officially released via the Danger Zone Music Group label on Friday.

Dell Corcetti, who hails from the city of Philadelphia, recalls how he came up with the concept for the song.

“I had just landed in Jamaica at like 2 a.m and went straight to the studio and got to work. The ‘Want You’ song was just the vibe I was catching that night, I was trying to tell a story in the song, a bit of a toxic one, but that’s what ended up materializing,” he said.

The song, which is accompanied by sparkling visuals, is now available on several online platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and others. The single was produced by talented producer-songwriter-artiste Esco Da Shocker and his music partner, Kai.

Dell Corcetti is now in the island, amping up promotions on the project. He will also be using the opportunity to clock meaningful hours in the studio to drop new songs and also work on his debut EP. Dell Corcetti has high hopes for ‘Want You’ video which has already been added to rotation on RE and CVM TV.

“The whole feedback and vibe I am getting from Jamaicans is that this song is straight fire, and I will be promoting the song in all the street dances across Jamaica,” he said.







Dell Corcetti was born to parents of Jamaican heritage so he reps his island heritage hard. Starting at 14, he learned to record and mix his own vocals, not out of luxury but out of necessity. That independence shaped him into a self-sufficient creative with a deep connection to his work.

These days, Dell has carved out a reputation for his own personal blend of alt-R&B, hip-hop, dancehll and experimental pop. He fuses these competing influences into music that feels honest, melodic, and emotionally layered.

“Jamaica just has a great energy, and I am really excited to put down these tracks for my EP, I have been living in the studio since I arrived this week, and the energy is just off the chains, Jamaica is a whole vibe,” Dell Corcetti said.