49
37
29
30
25
16
32
3
23
43
1
18
40
38
24
13
44
35
22
33
10
8
26
14
15
34
11
4
9
46
2
48
5
39
20
31
Denmark vs Serbia LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Denmark vs Serbia LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2024-06-25Last Updated: 2024-06-25
334 Less than a minute


Serbia, meanwhile, were just seconds away from likely elimination having trailed Slovenia in the latter stages of extra time last week after an initial battling loss to England in Gelsenkirchen, before Luka Jovic’s last-gasp effort rescued a thrilling draw to keep their knockout qualification hopes alive. Dragan Stojkovic’s side need to beat Denmark really, though a draw might still be sufficient if Slovenia do not upset England. Serbia cannot lose tonight and hope to progress.


Source link

2024-06-25Last Updated: 2024-06-25
334 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Lewis Hamilton ‘set to join Ferrari from Mercedes’ in shock switch for 2025

Lewis Hamilton ‘set to join Ferrari from Mercedes’ in shock switch for 2025

2024-02-01
Manchester United XI vs Chelsea: Marcus Rashford latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Manchester United XI vs Chelsea: Marcus Rashford latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

2023-05-24
Arsenal’s failing ‘maximum fluidity’ plan needs to be shelved before it’s too late

Arsenal’s failing ‘maximum fluidity’ plan needs to be shelved before it’s too late

2023-08-27
Hatters forward McAtee heads out on loan to League One Barnsley

Hatters forward McAtee heads out on loan to League One Barnsley

2023-08-24
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo