Denmark vs Serbia LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Serbia, meanwhile, were just seconds away from likely elimination having trailed Slovenia in the latter stages of extra time last week after an initial battling loss to England in Gelsenkirchen, before Luka Jovic’s last-gasp effort rescued a thrilling draw to keep their knockout qualification hopes alive. Dragan Stojkovic’s side need to beat Denmark really, though a draw might still be sufficient if Slovenia do not upset England. Serbia cannot lose tonight and hope to progress.