Development partners Inject US$5.2m to boost Agric sector

LIVINGSTONE MARUFU

Development partners have disbursed US$5.2 million through various agencies to bolster agricultural production and strengthen Zimbabwe’s resilience to climate change shocks, Business Times can report.

These international partners, working in collaboration with the government, are providing a mix of financial support, technical expertise, research and development promotion, and capacity-building initiatives. Their interventions are seen as critical to tackling persistent challenges in the agricultural sector such as climate variability, low productivity, and limited access to markets.

Presenting the 2025 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube underscored the importance of ongoing partnerships between the government and the donor community.

“In complementing government initiatives to improve food nutrition and security in the country, development partners disbursed US$5.2m through various agencies for interventions aimed at boosting agriculture production and enhancing resilience to climate change shocks. However, a notable number of projects in the sector are still in inception stages and expected to disburse as the year progresses. Development partners supported the enhancement of resilience of vulnerable agricultural livelihoods in southern [Zimbabwe],” Professor Ncube said.

He noted that while several projects are already active, many remain in early stages of implementation, with further disbursements anticipated in the coming months.

Among the ongoing collaborations are joint efforts under the Green Climate Fund, which supports biodiversity and ecosystem restoration, the Climate Adaptation Water and Energy Infrastructure Programme, and the Agriculture Value Chain Enhancement Project. Another key initiative is the Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund (ZRBF), which launched a successor phase, ZRBF II, in April 2025 following the successful rollout of the first phase. The second phase is expected to benefit 2.5 million people across Manicaland, Masvingo, and Matabeleland South provinces.

Development partners have maintained their support through a variety of mechanisms, including grants, concessional loans, and targeted investments in irrigation schemes, agricultural infrastructure, and farming inputs. Their contributions are not limited to financing; they also bring critical technical knowledge in crop and livestock management, water resource use, and agronomic innovation—supporting the adoption of best practices that improve yields and sustainability.

In addition, these partners continue to invest heavily in training programs for farmers, extension officers, and other key players in the sector. These programs aim to strengthen knowledge and competencies in sustainable agricultural practices, enabling smallholders to increase productivity and resilience. Agricultural research institutions are also receiving backing to develop improved crop varieties, strengthen pest and disease control mechanisms, and introduce technologies for post-harvest handling and value addition.

Policy and institutional support remains another core pillar of donor involvement. Development partners are working with the government to craft an enabling policy environment for agriculture, reinforce institutional capacity, and facilitate public-private partnerships that can scale up investment and innovation in the sector.

Particular emphasis has been placed on helping farmers adapt to climate change. This includes support for drought-resistant crops, water conservation techniques, and the widespread application of climate-smart agriculture to ensure that productivity is sustained despite environmental challenges.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has been a central player in supporting Zimbabwe’s agricultural transformation, contributing through programs like the Livelihoods and Food Security Programme (LFSP) and the Agricultural Productivity and Nutrition (APN) Programme. The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has worked with Zimbabwe to enhance small-scale farming, focusing on building resilience and promoting sustainable practices. The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) has backed the Zimbabwe Microfinance Fund (ZMF), enabling greater outreach in rural and agricultural communities and expanding financial access for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Meanwhile, the World Bank continues to play a strategic role as part of the Zimbabwe Development Partners Forum (ZDPF), providing critical support to food and nutrition security efforts. The Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) has contributed to agricultural sector growth by focusing on improved food security and household income among smallholder farming families. The European Union has remained a major contributor as well, offering both financial and technical assistance for a range of agricultural development initiatives across Zimbabwe.

Professor Ncube emphasized that these partnerships are not only mobilizing much-needed financial resources but also bringing technical and institutional leverage. He said, “Such collaboration ensures that interventions are well-coordinated, efficient, and capable of addressing the complex challenges confronting the agriculture sector.”

As Zimbabwe grapples with climate pressures and economic uncertainty, the US$5.2 million injection from development partners is expected to significantly boost ongoing efforts to revitalize agriculture, improve food security, and promote inclusive rural development. With effective coordination and sustained commitment, the government believes the agricultural sector can be transformed into a resilient engine of growth that supports millions of livelihoods.

