Legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird dies aged 92

The iconic cricket umpire Dickie Bird has died at the age of 92.

Born Harold Bird but known to everyone as Dickie since his school days, the Barnsley official was one of the most famous umpires in cricket, standing in 135 international matches, including three Cricket World Cup finals.

In a statement, Yorkshire County Cricket Club said: “The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie’s family and friends during this time.

“He will be truly missed by all at the club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history.”

Bird was a legend at Yorkshire, where he played and later served as president (Photo: Reuters)

The statement added: “Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history.

“Over a distinguished career, he officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals, including three World Cup finals – earning the admiration of players and fans alike for his integrity, humour, and unmistakable style.”

Bird became president of Yorkshire in 2014 and watched with delight as the team won the County Championship in his first season. He even dipped into his own pocket to the tune of £125,000 to fund a new players’ balcony.

A much-loved figure in Yorkshire and beyond, Bird always said he was “married to cricket”, having never had a wife or children.

Bird never stopped being part of the cricket family, one way or another (Photo: Getty)

A sportsman from the start

Born on 19 April 1933, Bird first excelled as a footballer and was encouraged to pursue a career in sport by his father, who did not want him to follow him down the mine at Monk Bretton.

His son captained the school team and was awarded a youth contract at Barnsley, but suffered a knee injury at 15 years of age which scuppered his footballing dreams.

But Bird had been inherited a love of cricket from his father too, and at Barnsley Cricket Club he grew up netting with two others who would go on to become firm friends and famous faces: Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Parkinson.

Bird went on to play for Yorkshire and then Leicestershire, scoring more than 3,000 runs in his career at 20.71 including two centuries, before retiring at the age of 32.

A true giant

He took up umpiring not long after and stood in a county match for the first tim in 1970. He quickly ascended to international level and by the time he stood in his 66th and last Test match, he had set a world record for umpiring longevity.

That match, played between India and England at Lord’s, featured a guard of honour before the first ball, a gesture almost unheard of for umpires and a mark of the high regard in which he was held by the players he officiated.

Bird’s retirement was an emotional affair in 1996 (Photo: PA)

After drying his eyes before play, Bird took the opportunity to prove his impartiality too: Michael Atherton, who had organised the guard of honour, was hit on the pad three balls later and Bird gave him out LBW.

His autobiography, published in 1997, sold more than a million copies and a statue of him, finger raised in dismissal, was erected in Barnsley town centre.

“A cricketing legend, Dickie’s warmth, humour, and generosity made him a national treasure – but he never forgot where he came from,” said Dan Jarvis, Labour MP for Barnsley North.

“Barnsley has lost a true giant.”