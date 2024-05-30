Disquiet over underweight products | Business Times

TENDAIISHE NYAMUKUNDA

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) has expressed disquiet manufacturers and some retailers selling foodstuffs that are underweight, claiming that this has a detrimental effect on customers.

According to an investigation by the Consumer Protection Commission, some foodstuffs including mealie-meal, bread and sugar among many others offered in the market are underweight.

Selling underweight goods is illegal, according to CCZ CEO Rosemary Mpofu, since it deprives customers of their right amounts and reduces their value for money.

“According to Trade Measures Act, selling underweight products is an offence as it deprives consumers of rightful quantities, not getting value for money and at the same time the Act also protects producers of products not to pack products exceeding stipulated weights as it cuts on profits margin,

“Labeling of products is compulsory as consumers have a right to information concerning goods and services. Section 26 of Consumer Protection Act chapter 14:44 stipulates that they should be given adequate information to enable them to make informed decisions before making purchases and also considering health, quality, weights and measurements,

“Section 9 -10 of Consumer Protection Act chapter 14:44 right to consumer education becomes mandatory as consumers need adequate information on product labeling ,weight , measurements and selling of good quality products that conform to quality standards.”

She added:”The Ministry of Industry and Commerce through the Trade measures department has been fining offenders violating packaging regulations.

“Producers of goods are also visited to inspect production processes a sizing scales, calibrating them so as to make sure they adhere to required packaging regulations.”

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president, Denford Mutashu, also expressed concern saying manufacturers and retailers should be solely accountable for their product quality and weights. He warned that any trader found selling underweight products will be prosecuted under the Consumer Protection Act.

“Manufacturers and suppliers of products should take full responsibility of product quality and weights,

“They should collaborate with retailers and wholesalers to ensure customers are not shortchanged by declaring underweight products for sale to the public,”Mutashu said .

He added: “Any trader found selling such products will be prosecuted under the Consumer Protection Act.”

Related