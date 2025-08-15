DJ Doowap Drops new single ‘Areyeng’ – Following the success of her 1st single “Seroba Ke Seh”, South Africa’s Bacardi babe Khetsiwe Morgan, known as DJ Doowap, returns with her second single, “Areyeng”, featuring C JayMnandi, DJ Mobla, Nyico Loco, Vine Musiq, Boy Biza, and Musasa Man.

Areyeng is a vibrant, high energy bacardi track born in the heart of Pitori, pulsing with the unmistakable rhythm, attitude, and soul of South Africa. The title which translates to ”Lets go“, is more than a call to the dance floor. It’s a rallying cry to chase your dream while soaking in every moment of the journey.

More about DJ Doowap

DJ Doowap, also known as Khetsiwe Morgan, is a live mix DJ and radio host based in Johannesburg, South Africa. She is known for her high-energy, multi-genre sets, particularly within the Hip Hop, Trap, Grime, and Gqom scenes. Beyond DJing, she is also a sound engineer, hair artist, and TV personality. She studied sound engineering at the Academy of Sound Engineering (ASE), which informs her approach to DJing.

