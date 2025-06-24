DJ Doowap Set to Perfom at Paris Fashion Week – South African DJ and cultural tastemaker Khetsiwe Morgan, known as DJ Doowap, is set to take the stage at Paris Fashion Week this week. She continues her mission to take the sounds of Bacardi to global audiences. Her performance comes hot on the heels of her newly released single “Seroba Ke Seh,” a bold, high-energy follow-up to her breakout hit “Shay’sthombe”.

Produced by Bacardi pioneer Enny Man Da Guitar and featuring Pretoria lyricist C.Jaymnandi, “Seroba Ke Seh” is an infectious anthem that celebrates the raw energy of Pitori street culture while signaling Bacardi’s global rise from local underground movement to international sound.

Currently on a European tour, DJ Doowap has already set Berlin and Paris ablaze, and her upcoming performance at the Paris Fashion Week marks a pivotal cultural moment. “Right now, the world is watching Africa for inspiration in music, fashion and culture,” says DJ Doowap. “Bacardi is the next wave, and this track is our invitation to the world to dance with us.”

With a signature style that blends streetwear, glam, and avant-garde aesthetics, DJ Doowap is not only pushing the sonic boundaries of Bacardi but is also shaping the visual language of contemporary African youth culture.

As an official ambassador for Maybelline and Adidas, her influence spans music, fashion, and beauty This makes her one of South Africa’s most dynamic cultural exports. Whether behind the decks or in front of the camera, DJ Doowap is a force. Redefining what it means to be a global African artist, bold, innovative, and unapologetically local.

