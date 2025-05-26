DJ Linkage Turns Double Paternity Bombshell Into New Song, ‘Jacket Love’

DJ Linkage, a popular Jamaican radio disc jockey, shed tears as he related a heartbreaking story of how his 15-year-old son discovered that he was not his biological father.

“Daddy, me a fi yu?” (Daddy, am I yours?) were the words he asked me, it was devastating,” DJ Linkage told DancehallMag.

The teenager was emotionally devastated at his new reality, having just found out that the man who he had known all his life as his biological father wasn’t his real father.

Five years ago, DJ Linkage discovered that his son and his daughter weren’t his biological progeny. The disc jockey had done mandatory DNA tests which were required by the US Embassy as part of its immigration visa process.

“The mother of my daughter discussed it with her, but my son’s mother hadn’t told him. Then his aunt informed him, that’s why he called me to ask ‘daddy me ah fi yu’. When he called me, I finally told him and both of us bawled on the phone,” he explained.

DJ Linkage said he told his son that he had allowed his mother the role of informing him of the truth and that would have allowed him to bond with his real father.







Despite the terrible news, he continued to support both children emotionally and financially. “The mother never told him anything,” DJ Linkage lamented as he shared the excruciating details of the soul-crushing conversation with his son..

“My son was crushed, he said, ‘you are my real father, mi no waan no know nobody else’,” DJ Linkage said, tears choking his voice.

“He said that ‘yu know the truth five years ago and you could have gone, but you’re still here…ah yu a mi daddy’. When him say that, mi just start bawl again, five years ago mi find out, and the trauma still continues to this day,” DJ Linkage, whose real name is Dexter Blake, said.

DJ Linkage has been trying to handle the trauma of the discovery so much so that he has recorded a song called ‘Jacket Love’ which he released on his own Linkage Production label on Friday.

On the song, Linkage relates the betrayal but still preaches love, as he croons on the AI-assisted track: ‘mi did think say mi a de father…mi world mash up, mi mind get tight/two jacket, mi heart/ nah sleep a night/mi fold the tears pon mi chest/but mi still say love, mi caan second guess/jacket love…”.

“I have been getting a lot of support from radio stations all over the world, mi still ah try process the reality of everything, but mi nah give up on my kids dem, ‘Jacket Love’ is real,” DJ Linkage said.

A ‘jacket’ is a colloquial Jamaican term which defines a child which is given to a man who is not its biological father. It is reportedly a wide-scale occurrence in Jamaica, with women knowingly assigning the paternity of their children to the wrong man, often for financial gain or advantage.

The disc jockey owns and operates a station called Linkage Radio in New York, USA. He migrated to that country to live several years ago, and had been filing for his kids under the immigration process.

“I am the father of six kids, two of them are not biologically mine, but that doesn’t matter, none of those two want any other father but me. My daughter calls me 15 times a day, on my birthday, she call me at midnight before everybody else. Me and mi son talk about girls and everything. Ah wickedness these women do to real men out there, these DNA tests left me with a ugly truth mi still ah try deal with,” he said.

DNA tests are required by the US Embassy in Kingston as a vital part of its immigrant visa process. The number of ‘jackets’ that were indicated in a diplomatic cable captioned ‘Fraud summary’ and covering the period March 2009 to August 2009 was noticeable.

A section of the cable in October 2009, read: “Approximately 10 per cent of all cases where DNA is done result in no biological relationship. This percentage does not include those applicants that choose to abandon their case rather than undergo DNA testing.”