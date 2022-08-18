DJ Tira to promote Zimbabwe’s tourism

DJ Tira (real name Mthokozisi Mkhathi),South African record producer, DJ and Kwaito artiste has vowed to help promote Zimbabwe’s tourism through various initiatives.

The Afrotainment boss who has become a regular visitor in the country met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House last month and the two, according to DJ Tira, discussed ways to promote the country’s tourism among other issues.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz from his base in South Africa on Tuesday, DJ Tira said he scheduled a meeting with the First Citizen as he plans to ensure Zimbabwe’s rich tourism is well marketed to the world.

“I met President Mnangagwa on July 27 and this was in connection with an event that I’m trying to bring to Zimbabwe called Fact Zimbabwe Rocks.

The event will complement the Zimbabwean government’s efforts to boost the tourism and entertainment industries,” he said.

DJ Tira said he is grateful for the support that he has received from President Mnangagwa thus far and vowed that the Fact Zimbabwe Rocks initiative will not only promote the country but create jobs.

“Meeting President Mnangagwa was to try and get Government to support Fact Zimbabwe Rocks, which they have done willingly.

People can expect job opportunities created by Fact Zimbabwe Rocks and workshops (business and music seminars to share knowledge with entrepreneurs and musicians in Zimbabwe).

“Zimbabwe has a lot of potential to attract tourists to the country and do business with SADC countries.