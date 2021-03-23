DJ Zinhle’s boyfriend, Murdah Bongz reportedly hospitalised

Black Motion’s Murdah Bongs is reportedly hospitalized after surviving a fatal fall that left him unresponsive.

According to Sunday World, the music producer fell from a high stairs during a music video shoot with DJ Tira and DJ Speedsta.

Murdah who is dating DJ Zinhle almost broke his spinal chord as he fell 3 meters down a flight of stairs.

“They were shooting with DJ Tira and DJ Speedsta among other famous people. He missed a step and came rolling down,” a source told the publication. “He has seen an orthopedic [doctor], and he was told he is lucky; it could have been worse. He was also told to take it easy on stage to avoid straining his back.”

However, his recent post on social media shows that he’s better.



Source

Related Articles

Celebrity funerals that were marked by controversy

4 weeks ago

Drake Salutes Jamaica On ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’, Hails Skillibeng On Rebooted OVO Radio – DancehallMag

2 weeks ago
ZimDancehall

VIDEO: JAH MASTER FT. BABA HARARE – LOVE YE GERMANY

10 Feb 2021
Guess Which Zim Celeb Thought He Was Cool Back In The Day?

Guess Which Zim Celeb Thought He Was Cool Back In The Day?

4 Feb 2021
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo