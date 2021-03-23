DJ Zinhle’s boyfriend, Murdah Bongz reportedly hospitalised

Black Motion’s Murdah Bongs is reportedly hospitalized after surviving a fatal fall that left him unresponsive.

According to Sunday World, the music producer fell from a high stairs during a music video shoot with DJ Tira and DJ Speedsta.

Murdah who is dating DJ Zinhle almost broke his spinal chord as he fell 3 meters down a flight of stairs.

“They were shooting with DJ Tira and DJ Speedsta among other famous people. He missed a step and came rolling down,” a source told the publication. “He has seen an orthopedic [doctor], and he was told he is lucky; it could have been worse. He was also told to take it easy on stage to avoid straining his back.”

However, his recent post on social media shows that he’s better.