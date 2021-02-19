Djokovic Vs Karatsev Live Streams Reddit

Aslan Karatsev is the mystery man of the Australian Open 2021.

Playing explosive tennis on his Grand Slam debut, the Russian has built one of the most impressive major breakouts ever.

Venue Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia Date 8 Feb – 21 Feb 2021 Kickoff time 6:00 p.m. ET Broadcast ESPN and Tennis Channel Live Stream Watch Here

The world No.1, aiming to narrow the gap to 20-time Grand Slam winners Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, is through to his ninth semifinal at Melbourne Park. On the previous eight occasions, the Serbian 17-time major winner has progressed to eventually win the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

It took Karatsev 10 qualifying attempts to reach a Grand Slam main draw, but he has one shot for a seismic shock in a first meeting against the world No.1.

Novak Djokovic, the top seed at the 2021 Australian Open, has made it to his ninth semifinal in Melbourne. Remarkably, every time the Serb has made it to the last four Down Under, he has walked away with the trophy.

You can see the complete list of the broadcaster in the official site of the Djokovic vs Karatsev ausopen.com.

Here are the official broadcasters which you can check:

● Channel 9 in Australia

● ESPN in the USA

● Eurosport Player in the UK

● BeIN Sports in the middle east.

See the complete list of broadcasters at the ausopen.com

United States

If you are traveling or living in the US, you just need to tune into the ESPN channel to watch every game in the Djokovic vs Karatsev 2021.

Djokovic looked in top form in his initial matches of the 2021 tournament, but the World No. 1 has struggled with injury in the last few rounds.

The Serb was in severe pain during his intense five-set encounter with Taylor Fritz in the third round, but managed to fight through to win the match. He also beat two quality opponents – Milos Raonic and Alexander Zverev – in four sets each to make the semifinal once again.

ESPN

You can watch Djokovic vs Karatsev around the world. The Djokovic vs Karatsev coverage is available around the world but many folks in the US will be following this event with their friends and family. If you're one of them, then you don't need to tune in anything else than the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

ESPN has confirmed about their participation in doing the coverage for the Djokovic vs Karatsev. So, you just need to use your credentials to use the ESPN service. Besides ESPN itself, the broadcast will also be available at the ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN+.

United Kingdom

Watching the Djokovic vs Karatsev 2021 in the UK will be easy. Amazon Prime is the confirmed broadcaster of the Australia Open for the UK viewers.

If you are already a member of Amazon Prime, you could use your credentials to access the content. Meanwhile, you could take a look at the Amazon Prime trial if you haven't decided it yet. Amazon Prime has live streaming rights that allows it conduct all of the moments coverage.

Free trial for new users span 30 days.

Amazon Fire TV

The Tennis TV app is also compatible with the Amazon Fire TV. Not to mention that the Amazon Prime Video is also accessible through Amazon Fire TV. After all, both products are coming from the same provider. You can just use your credentials to login to the app and enjoy all of the perks that the service offers.

Amazon Prime is the sole broadcaster of the Djokovic vs Karatsev in the UK.

How to Watch the Djokovic vs Karatsev in Australia, Canada, or Live outside

In Australia, you'd like to get to the Channel 9 to see the coverage of Djokovic vs Karatsev 2021. Channel 9 offers both live TV and on-demand streaming in Australia.

Meanwhile, you could use tune in TSN if you're in Canada.

If you are living outside the both countries, you could refer back to the official site of the Australia Open to see if there's any broadcasting channel in your current location.

AU Open 2021 Schedule of Play

Australian Open Tennis Schedule Check the schedule below for the match dates and times

SESSION DATE TIME FEATURE 1 Mon, February 8, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 2 Mon, February 8, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 3 Tue, February 9, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 4 Tue, February 9, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 5 Wed, February 10, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round 6 Wed, February 10, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round 7 Thu, February 11, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round 8 Thu, February 11, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round 9 Fri, February 12, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round 10 Fri, February 12, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round 11 Sat, February 13, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round 12 Sat, February 13, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round 13 Sun, February 14, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 4th Round 14 Sun, February 14, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 4th Round 15 Mon, February 15, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 4th Round 16 Mon, February 15, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 4th Round 17 Tue, February 16, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals 18 Tue, February 16, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals 19 Wed, February 17, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals 20 Wed, February 17, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals 21 Thu, February 18, 2021 11:00 am Women’s Semifinals 22 Thu, February 18, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s Semifinal 23 Fri, February 19, 2021 3:00 pm Mixed Doubles Semi /

Women’s Doubles Final /

Men’s Singles Semifinal 24 Sat, February 20, 2021 4:00 pm Women’s Singles Final /

Men’s Doubles Final 25 Sun, February 21, 2021 4:00 pm Mixed Doubles Final /

Men’s Singles Final

While Novak Djokovic has managed to soldier through the last three matches, he is clearly far from his best. The Serb has been serving well in the tournament, but he has been trying to win quick points to avoid pushing himself too much.

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service. It offers a 7-day free trial and costs $19.99 for the first month before jumping up to $44.99 a month. It includes a live feed of ESPN in dozens of markets.

In the first place, on our rundown, we have fuboTV, which is the ideal stage for the individuals who love sports. There’s a solitary wrap you can get here, called fubo ($54.99/mo) and it highlights huge amounts of channels. You can likewise include a lot of channel packs and premium systems in the event that you need increasingly content. You’ll really need to include one of these, in particular Sports Plus ($8.99/mo) in the event that you need to get the Tennis Channel. ESPN isn’t a piece of fuboTV’s offering, so you’ll need to manage without.

Supporters can generally record the matches to watch sometime in the not too distant future since fuboTV offers them each of the 30 hours of cloud DVR extra room. There’s a likelihood to redesign directly to 500 hours of cloud space by paying $9.99 every month. The stage additionally supports up to two concurrent streams, however a third can be included for a little month to month expense. Try to give our fuboTV survey a read-through before settling on any choices.

At the top of the list we have Sling TV, which is an excellent service that allows users to customize their subscriptions. There are three bundles you can get – Orange ($25/mo), Blue ($25/mo), and Orange + Blue ($40/mo) -, as well as numerous TV channel packs grouped together based on interest, and various premium networks.

You can find ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN 3 in the Orange and Orange + Blue bundles.

You can find ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN 3 in the Orange and Orange + Blue bundles. There’s no trace of ABC, however, so you’re going to have to do without them.

Next up we have Sling TV, which is a fantastic platform that gives users loads of room to customize their subscriptions. There are three bundles you can pick here – Orange ($25/mo), Blue ($25/mo), Orange + Blue ($40/mo), as well as plenty of interest-based channel packs and premium networks. On Sling TV, you’ll find that ESPN channels can be found in the Orange and Orange + Blue bundles, while the Tennis Channel is stashed away in the Sports Extra, which will cost you $5 per month if you picked the Orange bundle and $10 per month if you chose the Blue or Orange + Blue bundles.

If you’ll miss any of the matches and want to make sure you can DVR them, you’ll have to pay an extra $5 per month to get 50 hours of space since none is available by default. When it comes to multi-screen streaming, you’ll have to think well before picking a starter bundle because Orange comes with a single screen, while Orange + Blue comes with four simultaneous streams. Read our Sling TV review to get all the details straight.

Another nice alternative is ESPN+, which was launched in April 2018 and managed to gain millions of subscribers in a very short time.

Access to the platform costs $5 per month or $50 per year, depending on the payment model you want. The service gives users access to everything that’s already on the ESPN app, plus exclusive content, original productions, and special sports events. Read our ESPN+ review to find out more.

Allows for the viewing of over 50 live channels at $39.99/month.

Another option you have is Hulu via the live TV plan they’re now offering for $44.99 per month. Of course, there’s only one bundle of channels you can enjoy here, but there are some great networks covered so you can have loads of fun with them. Hulu only offers ESPN and ESPN 2, and there’s no Tennis Channel on the list, but that’s enough as it is to get you watching the Djokovic vs Karatsev.

In case you need to record any of the content, Hulu offers 50 hours of DVR storage space by default, but you can expand to 200 hours of storage space if you pay $14.99 per month. Furthermore, Hulu with live TV comes with two simultaneous streams, so you can enjoy TV on multiple devices at once. Again, if you pay $14.99 you can expand the limit infinitely. Read our Hulu review for all the details you may need.

YouTube TV includes ABC in addition to over 50 other channels for $35/month. You also get other major networks ABC, NBC, and CBS, plus more. You also get 5 ESPN channels.

Another great option is YouTube TV, which also only features one bundle of channels. The subscription to the service costs $49.99 per month and comes with some great channels and even better perks. YouTubeTV will help you watch all those cool Djokovic vs Karatsev matches via ESPN, ESPN 2, as well as Tennis Channel. If you’re sick of the commentary on one channel you can easily check the other.

If you need to miss any of the matches and want to watch later, you can have YouTube TV DVR it for you, which should be quite easy especially since the storage space is unlimited, with the only limitation being the 9-month expiration date. You can also watch content on up to three devices at the same time. Check out TechNadu’s YouTube TV review to get the full picture.

Allows for the viewing of over 65 live channels at $40/month.

Also on the list is DirecTV Now, which is a platform that comes with seven bundles nowadays. Two of them were introduced in the Spring of 2019, namely Plus ($50/mo) and Max ($70/mo). The other five – Entertainment ($93/mo), Choice ($110/mo), Xtra ($124/mo), Ultimate ($135/mo), and Optimo Mas ($86/mo) – have been around since “forever” but they used to have a different name and a much lower subscription price. If you want to add more channels, you can do that via a couple of Spanish channel packs, three international packs, and several premium networks. On DirecTV Now, you’ll find that ESPN can be found in all bundles, although in Optimo Mas it’s replaced by ESPN Deportes. As for the Tennis Channel, you can only find it in Choice, Xtra, and Ultimate.

When it comes to cloud DVR storage, DirecTV Now only offers 20 hours worth of space, which isn’t much. The service allows users to watch content on up to two devices at once, which can be upgraded to three by paying $5 per month. We have a detailed DirecTV Now review if you’re looking for more info.

Both Tennis TV and Amazon Prime Video has pretty strict geo-restriction policy. That means when you are out of the coverage area, you have a great chance to experience the blackout.

You may have heard about this but VPN can be the best solution to unblock the geo-restriction.

The VPN can help you to unblock that kind of restriction. It allows you to connect to a specific server. For instance, you are using Amazon Prime Video for watching the event. If you are outside the UK and Ireland, you won’t be able to use it unless you connect to the respective country servers. VPN can help you with that.

edition of the Djokovic vs Karatsev will have total prize money of A$ 71,000,000 (50 million dollars) associated with it.

RANK PRIZE MONEY IN USD PRIZE MONEY IN AUD PRIZE MONEY IN GBP Winner $2,757,624 $4,120,000 $2,092,098 Runner-up $1,382,158 $2,065,000 $1,048,588 Semi-Final $696,099 $1,040,000 $528,102 Quarter-Final $351,396 $525,000 $266,590 Round 4 $200,798 $300,000 $152,337 Round 3 $120,479 $180,000 $91,402 Round 2 $85,674 $128,000 $64,997 Round 1 $60,239 $90,000 $45,701 Q3 $33,466 $50,000 $25,390 Q2 $21,753 $32,500 $16,503 Q1 $13,387 $20,000 $10,156

RANK PRIZE MONEY IN USD PRIZE MONEY IN AUD PRIZE MONEY IN GBP Winner $508,688 $760,000 $385,921 Runner-up $254,344 $380,000 $192,960 Semi-Final $133,865 $200,000 $101,558 Quarter-Final $73,626 $110,000 $55,857 Round 3 $41,498 $62,000 $31,483 Round 2 $25,434 $38,000 $19,296 Round 1 $16,733 $25,000 $12,695

RANK PRIZE MONEY IN USD PRIZE MONEY IN AUD PRIZE MONEY IN GBP Winner $127,172 $190,000 $96,480 Runner-up $66,933 $100,000 $50,779 Semi-Final $33,466 $50,000 $25,390 Quarter-Final $16,064 $24,000 $12,187 Round 2 $8,032 $12,000 $6,093 Round 1 $4,183 $6,250 $3,174

The fact that Aslan Karatsev has not met Novak Djokovic before might give the Russian a slight advantage. He has exhibited a strong baseline game so far in the tournament, hitting the ball with tremendous power, and has also looked unfazed by the unfamiliarity of the big stage.

Facebook official Tennis TV comes up with the best updates, news, highlights, as well as videos to enjoy.

Twitter is a fast paced information platform.

Reddit has such wonderful community in which fellow Tennis fans trade information.

Consider to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video or Tennis TV YouTube Channel.

But to beat Djokovic in the semifinals of the Australian Open, Karatsev will have to keep going for big shots and keep finding the lines. That has historically proven to be an impossible task for every single player against Djokovic at this stage of the tournament.