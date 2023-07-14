Djokovic vs Sinner LIVE! Wimbledon latest score and updates from Centre Court

Djokovic: Of course I am favourite
Novak Djokovic says he is “of course” the favourite to win Wimbledon, after reaching the semi-finals.
The seven-time champion was typically confident after beating seventh seed Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in a high-quality thriller.
Speaking after that win Djokovic said: “It was like a dogfight. He had his chances, I had my chances. I’m very glad to overcome the challenge. I think this is the best I’ve played him in any grand slam.
“He played terrific tennis. So far, so good — we reached the semi-finals. Still a couple of matches to go. Hopefully, I can get a shot at the title.”
Asked whether he is the favourite to lift the trophy, Djokovic could not be accused of dodging the question.
“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favourite,” he said. “Judging with the results I’ve had here — the previous four occasions of Wimbledon I won, and reaching the other semi-final — I do consider myself favourite.”
Djokovic sent a message to the players left in the tournament, saying: “I know that they want to get a scalp, but it ain’t happening. I’m very humble!”
Sinner takes advantage of kind draw
You can of course only beat the player standing on the other side of the net, but things could have been much more difficult for Sinner.
The Italian is yet to face a seeded player, with his quarter-final opponent Roman Safiullin making it beyond the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time.
Safiullin and Quentin Halys took Sinner to four sets, but it has been a relatively comfortable run so far for the 21-year-old.
Predictions
Jannik Sinner proved 12 months ago he is capable of really pushing Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, taking a two-sets lead before the Serbian came roaring back to take victory.
Djokovic has been tested at points throughout this fortnight too, but we’re backing him to come through an entertaining clash in four sets.
That will set the stage for world number one Carlos Alcaraz to set up a blockbuster final against Djokovic.
Medvedev came under huge pressure against the big-serving Christopher Eubanks in the quarter-finals, and now faces an entirely different style of play. Alcaraz should have enough to take down the third seed, though there’s every chance he needs at least four sets.
Alcaraz vs Medvedev
Once the dust settled on Djokovic and Sinner’s battle, it’ll be over to Alcaraz and Medvedev.
Medvedev is the last remaining player from Russia or Belarus left in the tournament, so him triumphing at Wimbledon – however unlikely that is, would present an awkward moment for the Princess of Wales on Sunday during the traditional trophy presentation given the ongoing tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Still, he must first beat 20-year-old world no1 boy wonder Alcaraz, which looks a tall order if the last 12 days are anything to go by.
