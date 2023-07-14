Djokovic vs Sinner LIVE! Wimbledon latest score and updates from Centre Court

Djokovic: Of course I am favourite

Novak Djokovic says he is “of course” the favourite to win Wimbledon, after reaching the semi-finals.

The seven-time champion was typically confident after beating seventh seed Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in a high-quality thriller.

Speaking after that win Djokovic said: “It was like a dogfight. He had his chances, I had my chances. I’m very glad to overcome the challenge. I think this is the best I’ve played him in any grand slam.

“He played terrific tennis. So far, so good — we reached the semi-finals. Still a couple of matches to go. Hopefully, I can get a shot at the title.”

Asked whether he is the favourite to lift the trophy, Djokovic could not be accused of dodging the question.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favourite,” he said. “Judging with the results I’ve had here — the previous four occasions of Wimbledon I won, and reaching the other semi-final — I do consider myself favourite.”

Djokovic sent a message to the players left in the tournament, saying: “I know that they want to get a scalp, but it ain’t happening. I’m very humble!”