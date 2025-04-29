Djurgarden vs Chelsea: Conference League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
As the mood around Chelsea grows increasingly frustrated, with fans tiring of Enzo Maresca’s plodding football and middling results, the Conference League represents a last opportunity to lift spirits.
And the odds should play in his favour, as Djurgarden currently sit 11th in the Swedish Allsvenskan with two wins from their opening five matches. They were something of a domestic powerhouse in the noughties, winning three straight titles between 2002 and 2005, but have just the one since, coming in 2019.
The Iron Stoves, as Djurgarden are known to their supporters, are in the midst of their best-ever European campaign. They missed out on last year’s Conference League after losing to Luzern in qualifying.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Djurgarden vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday May 1, 2025.
The match will take place at 3Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
Shock result: Chelsea’s loss to Legia Warsaw in the quarter-final second leg was a low point in their season
Where to watch Djurgarden vs Chelsea
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 4, with coverage beginning at 7pm.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.
Free highlights: The TNT Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights at full-time.
Djurgarden vs Chelsea team news
Chelsea received a welcome injury boost at the weekend as Romeo Lavia made just his third start since December, having recovered from a recurring hamstring problem.
Nicolas Jackson is also well on the way to returning to form, scoring for the first time since recovering from his own long-term injury in the 1-0 win over Everton.
Malo Gusto may miss the match with a new thigh issue, though his injury has been described as minor and he has already returned to training. He will face a late fitness test before the travelling squad is confirmed.
Still sidelined are Wesley Fofana (thigh), Omari Kellyman (hamstring), Marc Guiu (groin), and Mykhailo Mudryk (provisionally suspended).
The hosts will be without several players for the tie. New signings Zakara Sawo and Filip Manojlovic are both ineligible for the tie, having completed their transfers too late to be added to the squad.
There is a raft of injuries, too. Forwards Oskar Fallenius and Nino Zugelj will both be unavailable along with veteran midfielder Rasmus Schuller and 22-year-old prospect Patric Åslund, while goalkeeper Malkolm Nilsson Säfqvist will miss out, too.
Djurgarden vs Chelsea prediction
Throughout this Conference League campaign, Chelsea have oscillated between two states of being. In the first, they routinely prove that they are leagues ahead of their opposition and have no business participating in the tournament. In the second, they let their hubris get the better of them: See losses to Servette and Legia.
However, facing the Allsvenskan’s 11th-best side, one would assume (at their peril) that it would take a dramatic stumble from Maresca’s Chelsea to be behind on aggregate come Thursday night.
Look forward to a confidence-boosting away win and a late flash of complacency to allow Djurgarden a consolation goal ahead of the second leg.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
This will be the first-ever meeting between Djurgarden and Chelsea.
Djurgarden vs Chelsea match odds
