47
23
8
43
15
37
21
46
24
31
10
7
34
3
18
29
50
2
14
20
49
39
45
9
26
5
44
13
16
48
22
25
1
11
40
33
32
30
4
38
35

Dominik Szoboszlai fires dig at former Liverpool stars for being 'satisfied' on the bench

141 Less than a minute


Szoboszlai has played every single minute in the Premier League for Liverpool this season


Source link

141 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Edwards confident he has the options in his Luton squad to cope with the absence of Gunners midfielder

Edwards confident he has the options in his Luton squad to cope with the absence of Gunners midfielder

Brentford complete permanent Kevin Schade signing for club-record fee

Brentford complete permanent Kevin Schade signing for club-record fee

Where is the Ryder Cup this year? Date, venue and schedule for 2023 tournament in Rome

Where is the Ryder Cup this year? Date, venue and schedule for 2023 tournament in Rome

Tottenham still hopeful over Tanguy Ndombele exit but Hugo Lloris set to stay until January

Tottenham still hopeful over Tanguy Ndombele exit but Hugo Lloris set to stay until January

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo