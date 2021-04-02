Donald is now part of a new Barber establishment

Donald has taken to his social media to announce that he has broaden his horizons as he ventures into business amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the star made the announcement yesterday stating he’s now part of The Famous Barber in Johannesburg.

Donald urged his fans to visit The Famous Barber for fresh and clean haircuts at affordable prices. He posted a snap of himself getting a new haircut at the establishment and captioned it:

“I’m proud to announce that I’m now part of a new Barber establishment situated in Johannesburg, CBD. Visit us at The FAMOUS BARBER for your fresh & Clean hair cut at affordable prices.”

See tweet below: