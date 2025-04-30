Don’t Be the Plot Twist Listen to Your Inner Gwabz – Mzansi! It’s that time of the year where we experience the boss level of long weekends. Non-stop groove, road trips to holiday towns, and good vibes in abundance. But while you’re out there enjoying the crisp, dry taste of Savanna Premium Cider, remember your inner Gwabz will be by your side when it’s time to make the right decision.

Gwabz, short for Gwababa, is that little voice in your head that says, “Hey, maybe you shouldn’t be doing that.” It’s the voice of reason when the music’s pumping and you’re a couple of drinks past logic. Like when you’re having a jol and suddenly think driving home is still a good idea, that’s when Gwabz steps in to say, “I’d rather we didn’t make the headlines tomorrow.”

That’s why Savanna is promoting thriving in 2025 by encouraging you to enjoy yourself responsibly. To help spread the positive influence of good decisions, Savanna has partnered with Uber and 1ForTheRoad to help you get home safely after the party.

Savanna Valet Stations

Pull up to one of our Savanna Valet Stations at selected events and venues. Here you’ll meet our Savanna Valet and their savvy assistants, decked out in black with a signature yellow sash. Let the Savanna valet team be your guides to making it home safe without turning into a WhatsApp group story. If you’re one of the first 10 people to sign up to book a ride, you’ll score R200. But even if you don’t snag the discount, you’re still winning because you’ve made a smart move.

As your pickup time approaches, you’ll get an SMS reminder. When your driver from 1ForTheRoad pulls up, all that’s left to do is hop in, head home and wake up with zero regrets.

To make sure you’re flexing those smart decision-making muscles, Savanna’s launched “What Would Gwabz Do?” A decision based, real-life scenario game where your choices could win you crisp prizes. “What Would Gwabz Do?” is live to play here

As Savanna’s Marketing Communication Manager puts it, “Savanna Premium Cider has always been for those who enjoy life with a side of sharp thinking. This campaign is about owning your decisions, while still having a good time. Listening to your Inner Gwabz means ending the night the way it started on a high note.”

Don’t be the plot twist in someone’s weekend story. Keep it cool, keep it smart, and keep it safe. Because all’s well that ends well and you deserve to wake up with good memories, not consequences.

About 1 for the Road

1 FOR THE ROAD is a flexible and responsible transport solution for anyone who enjoys a drink and needs to get home safely in their own car. Whether it’s a big night out in town with the boys/girls, a boozy client dinner or a chilled braai at friends’, the minute you’ve had more than two drinks you are legally not fit to drive.

There’s no need to cut the party short. In fact, having the peace of mind that you’ll be driven home safely in your own car by one of our reliable drivers means you can really enjoy yourself.

Where can you find us?

As part of this nationwide activation, you’ll find the Savanna Valet Station popping up at a range of lit events across the country. Look out for us at:

Sat, 26 April – Vibes On Main & Propaganda, Johannesburg

Sun, 27 April – Delos Lounge & Dining, Durban

Thu, 01 May – Ekhaya Restaurant Lounge, Newcastle

Fri, 02 May – Max’s Lifestyle, Durban

Visit www.savanna.co.za or follow on socials @savannacider

