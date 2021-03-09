Drake’s ‘Scary Hours 2’ Tracks Projected to Sell 1 Million Units

Drake’s Scary Hours 2 is wreaking terror on the charts.

The Toronto rapper’s new three-pack of music is putting up big streaming numbers since it dropped on Friday (March 5).

According to HITS Daily Double, the trio of tracks could hit a combined 1 million or more in song equivalents in the first week, with a projected total of 140-170 million streams.

“What’s Next” could earn Drake his 8th No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Based on projections from Chart Data, the song is on track to debut atop the chart and unseat the current leader, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.” “What’s Next” holds the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s U.S. charts and No. 2 worldwide. “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby follows at No. 2 in the U.S., while the Rick Ross-assisted “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” is No. 4.

Scary Hours 2 marks Drake’s first release since August’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” with Lil Durk, which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

The project serves as a warm-up to Drake’s sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, which is still awaiting a release date. “CLB is currently being cheffed in every way possible,” Drake said on his new SiriusXM station SOUND 42. “I’m just really excited about the music that we’re making and I feel like I’ve locked into a zone where I’m really trying to execute on a project that’s fulfilling for my soul.”