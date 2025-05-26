Jack Draper vs Mattia Bellucci start time and how to watch French Open live
Last year, Draper made it to the last four of the US Open, but was beaten by world No1 Jannik Sinner, who he could face in the quarter-finals in Paris.
Bellucci, the unseeded Italian, has not progressed past the first round of the French Open in either of his two attempts so far.
Draper beat him in their one previous meeting, in the round of 32 in Tokyo last year, when the Briton came through 6-4 6-2.
Draper’s path into the latter rounds looks cluttered with talented names, with home favourite Gael Monfils potentially waiting for him in round two, before wonderkid Joao Fonseca or big-hitting Polish 30th seed Hubert Hurkacz could be his third-round opponent.
In the last 16, ninth seed Alex de Minaur, who Draper has a 1-4 head-to-head record against, is his projected counterpart.
Draper vs Bellucci start time
Draper’s first outing at Roland Garros will take place on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
The match is the fourth and final one on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, meaning the players are likely to take to the court at around 4pm BST.
How to watch Draper vs Bellucci
TV channel: The French Open will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK across the next two weeks.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also use Discovery+ to stream the action in full live online.
