“DTTM” (Oneme) ft. Akuchi, Plvyboy Pluto « tooXclusive

Zoro starts 2021 with this new music titled “DTTM” (0neme) which features Akuchi and Plvyboy Pluto… Enjoy!

Nigerian Indigenous rapper, Zoro aka (zoroswagbag) is back with another impressive Rap song titled ‘DTTM’ (Oneme), he delivers a Rap record that taps into the Trap sub-genre teaming up with Akuchi and Plvyboy Pluto.

DTTM in this song stand for Don’t Talk Too Much, Zoro request for a Re-Introduction of his money. He drops Hot Bars, Trapping about his Bundle of Cash. Listen below

DOWNLOAD MP3

Below is the official visuals to ‘DTTM’ (Oneme) performed by Zoro featuring Akuchi. Video directed by the legendary Clarence Peters…. Enjoy!