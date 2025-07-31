Dylan Tori Redefines Dark Romance in Country-Rock – With two acclaimed solo singles under his belt, Dylan Tori returns with ‘Lovers of the Dark.’ A genre‑blurring single and cinematic video that delves into the paradox of seeking safety in danger. We discuss Dylan’s career arc from rock‑band frontman to solo storyteller. Read about his collaboration with producer Mark Beling, and the creative vision behind his most ambitious release yet.

Q: You’ve described ‘Lovers of the Dark’ as a romantic outlaw anthem. How did your upbringing influence that narrative?

Dylan Tori: I grew up in a home filled with soul, blues, and rock and roll – it was the soundtrack of my childhood. I’ve always been a big Elvis fan; especially drawn to that rebel spirit he embodied. The kind of guy who shows up and rescues the girl. That storytelling style really shaped the way I see music and romance today.

Q: After two successful solo singles, what was your goal for this third release in terms of artistic growth and audience connection?

Dylan Tori: My goal was to write an anthem-style song – something that’s easy to listen to and just as easy to sing along with. I wanted it to feel powerful yet accessible, with a melody and message that stick with people. Each song brings new lessons.

Q: Producer Mark Beling has a storied history in South African music. What specific production techniques did he introduce on this track?

Dylan Tori: Mark Beling brought a wealth of experience and a clear vision to the production of this track. One of the key techniques he introduced was maintaining an authentic, organic feel by using live instruments wherever possible. He layered textures carefully. Bringing in country elements like banjo, mandolin, and fiddle to add depth without overpowering the rock anthem energy of the song. Mark also has a great ear for dynamics – he knew when to let the vocals lead and when to let the instrumentation drive the emotion. This balance gave the song a raw yet polished quality that translates perfectly from studio to stage.

Q: The black-and-white cover art and video exude cinematic chic. How involved were you in storyboarding those visuals?

Dylan Tori: I was very hands-on in shaping the visual direction for both the cover art and the video. From the start, I had a clear vision of creating something that felt cinematic, raw, and a little rebellious. The black-and-white aesthetic wasn’t just a stylistic choice – it was a deliberate way to echo the mood of the song: bold, emotional, and timeless. I worked closely with the camera crew, especially around the motorbike scenes and the intimate moments that capture the essence of the love story. Every shot was designed to complement the music and bring the story to life visually.

Q: Your grandmother’s tale influenced the song’s theme of escapism. Can you share how family stories continue to fuel your songwriting?

Dylan Tori: The way I met my wife shares a lot of similarities with the storyline of this song – there’s that same sense of rebellion, spontaneity, and undeniable connection. Much of my writing is deeply personal and often rooted in real-life experiences. Family moments, memories, the essence of love, happiness, and even life’s challenges all play a role in shaping my songs. I believe that authenticity is what truly allows people to connect with the music.

Q: From setting the mood at a wedding dance to fueling your next road-trip playlist or even scoring a film project, ‘Lovers of the Dark’ fits the bill. Which scenario is you most excited to hear it in?

Dylan Tori: That’s such a great question! Honestly, all those scenarios excite me. They each reflect different emotional layers of the song. If I had to choose, I think hearing ‘Lovers of the Dark’ as part of a film soundtrack would be the ultimate for me. There’s something powerful about seeing your music paired with visual storytelling. It elevates both.

That said, knowing it could be the soundtrack to someone’s wedding dance, or a late-night road trip is equally meaningful. At the end of the day, I just love the idea of the song becoming part of people’s personal moments.

Q: How do you balance the ballad-style storytelling with keeping the arrangement “simple and singable”, as you’ve said?

Dylan Tori: For me, it’s all about letting the story lead. I start with the emotional core of the song – what I want to say – and then build the arrangement around that. I try not to overproduce or add layers that distract from the message. Keeping things simple allows the lyrics and raw vocals to shine. while still crafting a melody that’s catchy and easy to sing along with. It’s a balance between depth and accessibility, and I always aim to make the listener feel something without overwhelming them.

Q: Looking ahead, can fans expect more from Dylan Tori soon? What can you share about your upcoming plans and releases?

Dylan Tori: Yes. I’m definitely looking forward to releasing my full album later this year and to performing on as many stages as possible. Across the country, and hopefully, worldwide.

Fearless storytelling and genre‑bending ambition

From live‑music circuits to global playlists, Dylan Tori’s musical journey is powered by fearless storytelling and genre‑bending ambition. ‘Lovers of the Dark’ arrives 1 August. Watch the video, stream the single. Witness why Dylan Tori is one of South Africa’s most compelling new voices.

Stream ‘Lovers of the Dark’ here (from 1st August)

Watch ‘Lovers of the Dark’ here