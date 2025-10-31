Dylan Tori Releases ‘Wish You Were Here’ – Dylan Tori is back with his new song ‘Wish You Were Here’ available today. A deeply personal single that blends soulful Americana, country and blues rock textures to tell the story of remembering those we love and the ache of their absence.

Produced and recorded by Mark Beling, the song was written in the wake of family bereavement. ‘Wish You Were Here’ began as a love song and transformed into Dylan’s most emotionally candid composition to date. The lyrics, delivered with a warm, resonant vocal, centre on memory as both comfort and wound – snapshots of everyday life that linger, and the quiet longing for one more conversation, one more embrace.

‘Wish You Were Here’ – The Music

Musically, the single marries acoustic instrumentation and soulful arrangements with an alt-rock sensibility. Fingerpicked guitar, subtle pedal steel and restrained percussion create an intimate sonic landscape that allows the song’s lyricism to breathe. The result is a track that sits at the intersection of country, bluegrass and alt-rock – familiar and timeless, yet contemporary in production.

Wish You Were Here’ – A Dedication

Dylan dedicates ‘Wish You Were Here’ to his father, Clifton Pretorius, who passed away in May 2025. The track was his father’s favourite on Dylan’s forthcoming album. Dylan has chosen it as a tribute to his memory.

“‘Wish You Were Here’ was born from memory, love and loss. All of my emotions – losing my grandmother and friends I had lost along the way – poured into this song. It has become, to date, my most emotional and personal piece of writing. I dedicate this to my father, Clifton Pretorius. I love you, Dad. I wish you were here.”

Dylan Tori Commentary

“’Wish You Were Here’ carries such a special connection to my father. It was his favourite track from my upcoming album, and he always hoped it would be one of the first singles released. Sadly, my father, Clifton Pretorius – my beautiful hero – passed away suddenly in May this year. He won’t get to see the release of this song, but I dedicate it to him. ‘Wish You Were Here’ lives and breathes with his spirit, and I will remember him every time I sing it. I love you, Dad. I wish you were here!

In this busy and unpredictable world, my hope is that ‘Wish You Were Here’ resonates deeply with listeners – especially those who have experienced loss. I hope it brings comfort and reminds people of the memories they’ve shared with their loved ones. Life is precious; time is more valuable than anything money can buy, and relationships mean everything. Trust that your worries will be taken care of, and take care of your relationships. Be kind to yourself and to each other. Love deeply, laugh often, and make beautiful memories – so that when your time comes, those left behind will think of you and say, I wish you were here.” – Dylan Tori

