Dynamos captain Partson Jaure in near fatal accident

Dynamos Football Club captain Partson Jaure suffered massive injuries after he was involved in near-fatal road accident in the early hours of Sunday.

Unconfirmed social media reports revealed that the accident occurred along Prince Edward street after the 29-year-old’s Toyota Runex veered off the road and struck a tree.

More pictures circulating on social media reveals Jaure enjoying with his friends shortly before the accident.

