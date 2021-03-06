Dynamos captain Partson Jaure in near fatal accident




Dynamos captain Partson Jaure in near fatal accident

Dynamos Football Club captain Partson Jaure suffered massive injuries after he was involved in near-fatal road accident in the early hours of Sunday.

Unconfirmed social media reports revealed that the accident occurred along Prince Edward street after the 29-year-old’s Toyota Runex veered off the road and struck a tree.

More pictures circulating on social media reveals Jaure enjoying with his friends shortly before the accident.



