Eastern Cape actress Noxolo Maqashalala dies at 44

Eastern Cape actress, Noxolo Maqashalala was found dead in her Honeydew home in Johannesburg on Friday.

A family friend, Senyukele Zibobo that her body was found lying in her home by a delivery man.

“I received a call from her brother informing me of her death. Someone went to drop off something at her place and realised there was something strange,” said Zibobo.

“The forensic personnel told them that they suspected she had been dead for almost a week,” he said.

Zibobo confirmed that a family meeting would be held today to discuss funeral arrangements.

Noxolo played the role of Viwe on Tsha Tsha season one to three. She also played the role of Mandisa in Intersexions, Zothile Gumpe on Rhythm City, Doctor Williams on Binnerlanders, and was as a guest star on Generations, and starred in Gauteng Maboneng season one and two as Pearl.