21
33
4
9
39
29
5
23
45
43
49
15
10
8
38
44
32
18
7
30
14
1
2
13
37
50
25
22
20
3
24
47
16
46
31
35
40
11
26
48
34

How Crystal Palace could be forced to change after Eberechi Eze injury

134 1 minute read


Eze picked up a hamstring injury in training to further populate a busy treatment room, further stretching one of the smallest squads in the Premier League. There are now eight first-team players either out ruled out or returning from injury, including Michael Olise and summer signing Matheus Franca.


Source link

134 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Scotland vs England live stream: How can I watch international friendly for FREE on TV in UK today?

Scotland vs England live stream: How can I watch international friendly for FREE on TV in UK today?

Ballon d’Or 2023: Bukayo Saka earns first nomination as shortlists announced

Ballon d’Or 2023: Bukayo Saka earns first nomination as shortlists announced

England suffer pre-World Cup injury scare as Alex Greenwood limps out of training

England suffer pre-World Cup injury scare as Alex Greenwood limps out of training

England aiming to host Women’s World Cup but may have to wait until 2035

England aiming to host Women’s World Cup but may have to wait until 2035

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo