How Arsenal can soften the blow of losing Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka

Viktor Gyokeres scores twice but Max Dowman was the star of Arsenal’s 5-0 rout of Leeds United as he marked his Premier League debut with an assist

Arsenal 5-0 Leeds (Timber 34′, 56′, Saka 45+1′, Gyokeres 48′, 90+5′ pen)

EMIRATES STADIUM — Ordinarily a match where Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are both lost to injury is a match Arsenal fans would rather forget.

But this match was anything but ordinary. The unveiling, the much-needed breakthrough, the dazzling debut.

All were extraordinary, and the fact Arsenal supporters had Salt-n-Pepa’s Push It ringing in their heads as they left the Emirates and long into the night, well that just capped it off – for no Gooner could have seen that coming last season.

It was a carnival atmosphere, and while twice this had been threatened – when Odegaard went off in the first half and Saka in the second – the positives prevailed, heralding a noticeable mood shift that Mikel Arteta recognised afterwards.

“Today I saw something else in the stadium,” Arteta said. “It was another [level of] enthusiasm, positivity, the way they lived the game. I loved it.”

And it all stemmed from the capture and parading of Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal fans had been told to take their seats by 5.15pm for this 5.30pm kick-off. Many knew what was coming, but still the moment did not disappoint as they welcomed back a beaming one of their own – snatched from the grasp of their biggest rivals, no less.

Their new No 10 waved and blew kisses, and as he made his way to the stands, the bounce he provided remained on the pitch.

And once the hosts’ failsafe, a goal from a corner, put them ahead and Saka made it two, any result was already beyond Leeds United by half-time.

Still, though, there was a striker who needed his big breakthrough. Even in the warm-up you could see the encouragement from teammates and hear the eagerness from Arsenal’s fans – who cheered his name louder than any other during the team announcements – all wanting Viktor Gyokeres to get off the mark.

Such is the unrelenting nature of modern football, and the cesspit that is social media, that suddenly we were supposed to believe Gyokeres was already under pressure after just one feeble hour at Old Trafford.

Thankfully, then, he shushed his critics in emphatic fashion, cutting inside before a strike led to palpable relief as thousands mimicked a celebration they hope to copy plenty more times this season.

Just three minutes separated that goal and Saka going down. You could see him say “Oh my god” before he shook his head and looked to the sky while on the deck, and when he eventually started to walk off the pitch, it was so slow each second only added to this injury’s severity.

Kai Havertz, Odegaard and Saka all injured in a week. Two in one game. That should be enough to deflate any title hopeful’s prospects, particularly with a trip to Liverpool on the horizon, but Arteta had tricks up his sleeve, a depth that is already being tested but nevertheless displayed a newfound strength.

On came Leandro Trossard – who played with purpose – and across went Noni Madueke, meaning the loss Saka and Odegaard, who had been replaced by Ethan Nwaneri, now felt manageable.

Even more so come the introduction of Max Dowman at just 15 years and 234 days old. The second youngest Premier League debutant (after Nwaneri) and with Myles Lewis-Skelly coming on too, here were three Hale End teenagers on the pitch for title contenders.

Max Dowman makes his Premier League debut 👏 At the age of 15 years and 234 days, he becomes the second youngest player in PL history – behind Ethan Nwaneri. pic.twitter.com/rwVZdDBlGD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 23, 2025

Every Arsenal fan became that parent on the sidelines. Every touch willed on, every ball kicked together, with so many desperate for this debut to be marked with a goal.

It very nearly happened, too, but two chances came and flew off his left boot before he then won a penalty in injury time.

Plenty inside wanted him to take it with the scoreline at 4-0, but arguably sense prevailed in giving it to Gyokeres, gifting the Swede a chance to make a statement in his first home appearances instead.

He did, and again it was emphatic.

And on the whole, eventful. Eze’s unveiling felt like a distant memory by full-time, but it had been the catalyst on this memorable evening for those in red.

His arrival immediately softens the blow of the two injuries. He can plug the Odegaard gap and brings the X factor that Saka also boasts. He could even play in Saka’s position, as Arteta acknowledged afterwards, such is his versatility and quality.

It all therefore makes for that most dangerous but beautiful of football feelings, one that carries supporters through the week and one Arsenal fans must have feared was lost after another trophyless season and Liverpool’s strengthening this summer.

But you better believe it’s back. It was all over the Emirates. You could see it, hear it and sense it.

Hope.