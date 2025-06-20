EcoCash launches Chakachaya/Ziyawa neEcoCash promotion

Staff Writer

EcoCash has launched the seventh edition of its flagship ChakaChaya/Ziyawa neEcoCash promotion, which will see more than 200 000 customers walk away with exciting prizes including a dream holiday to Dubai and an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Running from June 19 to August 28, 2025, the promotion is offering a wide range of rewards, including smartphones, solar systems, household appliances, grocery vouchers, and farming equipment among others.

This year’s campaign comes on the heels of a significant milestone having just been voted Best Promotion of the Year (2024/25) by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe, in recognition of its impact, innovation and customer engagement.

“We are happy to be able to recognise and reward the loyalty of our customers. ChakaChaya is our way of saying ‘Thank you’ to the millions of Zimbabweans who use and rely on EcoCash every day,” an EcoCash spokesman said.

To participate in the promotion, customers just need to transact using EcoCash. Every US$1 (or its ZIG equivalent) spent earns a customer one point, while transactions done through the EcoCash mobile App earn double points.

Customers who accumulate at least 20 points per week qualify for weekly draws, while those with 100 points or more over the promotion period stand a chance to enter the grand prize draw. Those who reach 500 points and above become eligible for the top-tier prizes.

The promotion is built around an exciting, tiered reward system designed to reward customers based on their level of usage. Customers who accumulate between 20 and 49 points stand a chance to win airtime and instant cash, while those earning 50 to 99 points can walk away with grocery vouchers and gas stoves.

For customers who reach 100 points or more, the rewards get even more exciting with customers standing the chance to win smartphones, deep freezers, motorbikes and even cows for those looking to invest in livestock.

At the top of the ladder, those who achieve 500 points and above will enter the draw for the grand prizes: a luxurious holiday to Dubai, a full solar power system, and a trip to the 2025 AFCON games in Morocco.

“We have deliberately designed this campaign to ensure that rewards are accessible across all customer segments. Whether one transacts occasionally or frequently, everyone stands a chance to win,” the spokesman said.

Customers can check their points balance by dialing *151*7#, and winners will be notified via SMS, the EcoCash microsite, or on the official EcoCash social media pages.

Launched in 2018, the ChakaChaya/Ziyawa promotion has evolved into one of the most recognisable and eagerly anticipated promotions in Zimbabwe.

Previous editions of the campaigns have awarded prizes that have included school fees, farming equipment, airtime, and international travel packages.

