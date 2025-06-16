Econet apologies for network challenges

STAFF WRITER

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has apologised to its customers for network challenges that affected access to data services from about mid-day on Thursday up to Saturday afternoon last week.

“We sincerely apologise to our valued customers, channel partners and stakeholders for the service disruption resulting from a technical fault in our network infrastructure,” Econet Deputy CEO Roy Chimanikire said.

“The disruption affected access to data connectivity and related services for some of our customers.

“Normal service has since been fully restored across all our service categories,” he said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our valued customers and channel partners for their patience and continued support,” Chimanikire said.

Listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe is the country’s largest telecommunications and technology company.

Related