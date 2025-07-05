Econet doubles 5G coverage ahead of Victoria Falls Marathon

STAFF WRITER

The 2025 Econet Victoria Falls Marathon – scheduled to take place this Sunday, July 6, 2025 – promises to be a world-class event.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, which sponsors the marathon, has reaffirmed its long-standing support for the event, announcing a major upgrade to the city’s digital infrastructure ahead of the international race.

In anticipation of thousands of visitors, Econet has doubled the number of 5G base stations in Victoria Falls — from four to eight — to enhance mobile connectivity throughout the marathon weekend.

The newly installed 5G sites are strategically positioned at key locations – including Victoria Falls International Airport, Elephant Hills Hotel, and the central business district – ensuring high-speed connectivity for athletes, spectators, and residents alike.

In addition, the telecommunications provider has upgraded existing LTE (4G) base stations within the city and along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway – a key access route for both local and international participants.

“The network upgrades are designed to support the event as well as the broader community, local businesses, and the tourism industry at large,” said Econet Deputy CEO Mr Roy Chimanikire.

“As we prepare to welcome runners and guests from over 34 countries, we are committed to ensuring that Victoria Falls offers world-class digital infrastructure.”

Econet has also doubled this year’s marathon prize money from US$25,000 to US$50,000, reflecting the growing prestige and international appeal of the event.

Local preparations are underway, with hotels, lodges, and guesthouses in and around Victoria Falls reporting near-full occupancy, while the hospitality and transport sectors are ramping up operations to cater for the influx of visitors.

Race organisers have confirmed that all logistics are now in place, including medical and emergency services, route signage, hydration points, security, and traffic control.

The marathon route – which winds through some of the region’s most iconic scenery, including panoramic views of the Zambezi River and Victoria Falls Bridge – remains one of the most scenic courses on the global running calendar.

Now in its 18th edition, the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon continues to grow in scale and stature. Last year’s event drew participants from over 33 countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States – a number expected to rise this year.

Related