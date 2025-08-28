Econet’s innovative stand captivates visitors at 2025 ZAS

SAMANTHA MADE

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s exhibition stand at the 2025 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) has become one of the most talked-about attractions, showcasing the company’s leadership in innovation and community impact.

The showcase dovetailed seamlessly with this year’s theme: “Building Bridges: Connecting Agriculture, Industry & Community.”

The company’s double-deck stand, complete with interactive electronic displays and giant inflatable spheres, brought the theme vividly to life, blending practical agricultural solutions with cutting-edge technologies that captured the imagination of visitors across all ages.

Among the highlights was Econet’s Smart Water Meter technology and its EcoFarmer AI platform, designed to help farmers improve water efficiency, manage resources more effectively, and access timely agricultural information.

For many visitors, these tools represented not just innovation, but tangible responses to the real challenges facing Zimbabwean agriculture.

“The Smart Water Meter is a real game-changer for us farmers. It’s not just about technology — it’s about solving real issues like water use and resource management. This is the kind of solution that can transform farming,” said Rukudzo Bvudzijena, a local farmer.

Visitors also commended Econet for extending its impact beyond traditional telecommunications.

Through platforms that connect farmers to markets and tools that support broader community livelihoods, the company’s vision for inclusive growth resonated strongly.

“What impressed me most is how Econet is using its platforms to connect us to solutions that go far beyond making phone calls. This is technology that directly speaks to our livelihoods and community empowerment,” observed Thomas Kuuya, a small business owner.

Econet’s real-time medical imaging demonstration also proved a crowd-puller, offering visitors a rare opportunity to witness how the human body can be examined and displayed on a screen.

“I was amazed to see how everything about a person’s body could be viewed on a screen in real time. It shows just how far technology has advanced — and it’s inspiring to see Econet bringing such innovations to us,” said attendee Andile Paisa.

While adults explored agricultural and healthcare solutions, the virtual reality (VR) corner drew large numbers of children and youth. Students took turns experiencing immersive VR games and engaging with Econet’s AI assistant, Yamurai.

“It was so exciting! We had never tried virtual reality before, and we loved that Econet gave us this chance,” said one student on behalf of their group.

Their teacher noted the broader educational value.

“The children were captivated not only by the VR games but also by the AI assistant. They leave here inspired, having seen how technology can solve problems in agriculture and in everyday life,” she said.

By combining practical farming solutions with futuristic technologies, Econet’s stand struck a unique balance that was both informative and entertaining. It created a space where farmers, families, businesses, and young people could all find relevance — perfectly embodying the spirit of this year’s ZAS theme.

As the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society celebrates 115 years of exhibition excellence, Econet’s participation demonstrates how the private sector can drive innovation, foster community empowerment, and connect agriculture, industry, and society in meaningful ways.

