ED commissions Baker’s Inn factory in Bulawayo

STAFF WRITER

President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissioned a US$30 million state-of-the-art Baker’s Inn factory in Bulawayo on Friday.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Mnangagwa said improving technological standards was necessary to make the country’s more competitive and productive.

“In line with the national vision, special attention is being centred on transforming our economy through moving up the value chains. This policy thrust is anchored by inward-looking strategies and home-grown solutions to propel sustainable socio-economic development and prosperity.

“Further, in this increasingly competitive world, improving technological capacity as well as pursuing contemporary ways of producing goods and services remain essential for business competitiveness and growth,” he said.

The highly automated factory has the capacity to produce around 160 000 loaves of bread per day.

The factory, which features state-of-the-art equipment that demonstrates genuine technological advancement, is seen as a game changer.

President Mnangagwa said the baking sub-sector had witnessed significant investment inflows.

“It is, therefore, pleasing that the baking sub-sector has witnessed significant investment inflows, through re-capitalisation and re-tooling, marking a transition from antiquated technologies. As a result of this new plant, I expect Baker’s Inn to lower their production costs, enhance product viability and deliver quality goods, at reasonable prices.

