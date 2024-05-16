48
30
5
1
43
40
20
29
13
3
34
49
44
38
46
22
15
24
16
35
9
11
8
25
10
23
18
4
2
37
33
39
31
14
32
26
Ederson: Injured Man City goalkeeper to miss Premier League title decider and FA Cup final

Ederson: Injured Man City goalkeeper to miss Premier League title decider and FA Cup final

2024-05-16Last Updated: 2024-05-16
345 Less than a minute


Brazilian goalkeeper suffered a fractured eye socket during the pivotal win over Tottenham on Tuesday


Source link

2024-05-16Last Updated: 2024-05-16
345 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Rory McIlroy admits he feared for Team Europe’s chances at Ryder Cup but insists confidence has now returned

Rory McIlroy admits he feared for Team Europe’s chances at Ryder Cup but insists confidence has now returned

2023-09-06
Man City XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Man City XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

2024-04-06
Leeds vs Leicester LIVE! Championship match stream, latest score and updates after Faes goal

Leeds vs Leicester LIVE! Championship match stream, latest score and updates after Faes goal

2024-02-23
Arsenal USA tour winners and losers:

Arsenal USA tour winners and losers:

2023-07-28
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo